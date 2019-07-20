Several Southern Brazoria County anglers are on the State of Texas Anglers Rodeo Tournament leaderboard with the annual competition past the midway point.
Sponsored by the Coastal Conservation Association the STAR tournament started May 25 and will run to 5 p.m. Sept. 2.
Tournament competitors can fish from Sabine Lake to South Padre Island in hopes of winning prizes. But anglers aren’t just trying to hook a massive fish; they also want to find one of 60 tagged redfigh released into the Gulf that could win a 2019 Ford F-150 Texas Edition with a 23-foot Haynie BigFoot boat rigged with a Mercury 150L Pro XS OptiMax motor and Coastline trailer. The first five registered anglers who catch a tagged redfish win that prize.
Three of the grand prizes have been claimed, with the third waiting polygraph verification to make it official.
The next five to bring in a tagged redfish will claim a 23-foot Haynie BigFoot boat with a Mercury 150L Pro XS OptiMax motor and Coastline trailer.
Several local fishermen are in the running for prizes based on having the largest entered fish in specific categories. Winners in each category will receive a boat and trailer combination, while runners-up receive Academy Sports and Outdoors gift cards of varying amounts.
Clute’s James Malone is the front-runner in the Trout Upper Coast division with an 8-pound, 3-ounce entry, with no other entries in the category. If his catch holds, he will receive a Mowdy 22-foot V boat with a 150-horsepower Evinrude E-TEC G2 motor and Coastline trailer.
Jacob Matthews from Brazoria sits second in the middle coast trout category, his 8-pound, 7-ounce just a tad lighter than the 8-pount, 12-ounce entry of leader Jake Daniell of Wharton.
In the flounder category, Lake Jackson’s Kevin Burns snagged a 5.12-pounder, good for the second runner-up spot so far and barely larger than the third runner-up fish of 5.10 pounds turned in by Lake Jackson’s Deanna Hudgeons.
In the youth divisions, whose winners receive scholarship money, Sweeny’s Tanner White leads the Starteens $25,000 Indoor scholarship Division with a 6.9-pound flounder. Second place is Reid Dusek from Missouri City, who brought in a 5.1-pounder.
There are no local youth anglers among the StarKids leaders.
To register for the tournament and see a full list of available prizes, go to startournament.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.