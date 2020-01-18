WEBSTER — The Brazoswood Lady Bucs shut out the Spring Westfield Mustangs while filling the opposing net with 11 goals Friday morning on the second day of the CCISD Soccer Tournament at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
The Lady Bucs (4-4-1) were successful from start to finish with six players scoring, two of whom had hat tricks. Brazoswood scored nine times in the first half of the 11-0 victory.
“Yesterday Clear Creek really packed the box and played defensively. We took some shots but they had quite a few defenders in front of it, so today we were able to spread the field a whole lot better,” Lady Buc coach Kim Blank said. “We used the width of the field and used our speed up top.”
Brazoswood got on the board just 23 seconds into the match when senior Maddie Bowers found Aaliyah Casas in the box. Casas went one on one against Westfield’s Hailey Torres, easily getting the ball by her to net the first of her three goals.
The Lady Bucs just kept coming at the Lady Mustangs from both sides of the field. At 6:45 of the first half, Bowers once again used her dribbling skills to find Casas in front of the box to make it 2-0.
Not more than three minutes later, Bowers took a corner kick by Fernanda Orozco and delivered the ball by Torres.
Tricia Heckendorn scored the first of her three goals when she collected the rebound of a Bowers shot and tapped it into an open net for a 4-0 lead with 10:46 gone.
Heckendorn and Bowers were also involved in the fifth goal when both got past the defense. Heckendorn dribbled down the right side then sent the ball to the middle, where Bowers drove it home.
Marissa Funk found Casas 11 minutes before halftime, and Casas sent her team’s 20th shot of the half into the net for a 5-0 lead.
Goals by Megan Schwertner, Heckendorn off an assist by Funk and a Fun laser from the 20-yard line over the gloves of Torres finished the first half scoring.
Brazoswood spent the entire first half on its side of the field, outshooting Westfield, 28-0.
“I was looking for possession because it is all about us getting better because district is around the corner,” Blank said. “Our big thing today was to keep possession of the ball, making good, firm passes, looking for each other and talking. That is huge for us, communicating on the field. It was better the second half and we played keep away in the second half. They did a much better job communicating when it was forced.”
A couple of minutes into the second half, Kaitlyn Futschik got in on the scoring, receiving Funk’s corner kick and sending it into the net.
Westfield’s first shot of the match went to Karen Navarrete in the 54th minute of play, but Sophia Massey made the stop.
Late in the 60th minute of play, Casas got her hat trick off a header.
“I think we are playing strong, and consistency is something that we are focusing on,” Blank said. “Just making sure we come out and play from start to finish and not take breaks or plays off. We just need to do it for 80 minutes.”
