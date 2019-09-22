DANBURY — The Danbury volleyball team wasn’t too sharp Saturday, but the Lady Panthers did just enough and capitalized on errors to get the job done, sweeping the Lady Bulldogs of Hitchcock 25-21, 25-16, 25-21 to go to 2-1 in district play.
“They did pretty good. We had a game last night and I think that had an effect, doing two games back to back,” Danbury coach Cassie Lausch said. “I think we could have played a bit better, but they did pretty good.”
Danbury never trailed in the first set, keeping the Lady Bulldogs at bay even when they lost two points because of miss-hits, which brought the score to 20-19. Chrishauna McDaniel from Hitchcock delivered a kill to get the Lady Bulldogs within 21-20, but a surge by the Lady Panthers capped off by a Lady Bulldog bad hit into the net by Jimile Johnson gave Danbury the first-set victory. Lady Panthers Madyson Bennett and Mackenzie Meinke both had three kills in the set to lead the team.
The Lady Panthers took the first point to start set two, but gave up their first lead of the match at 3-2 to Hitchcock after a miss-hit by Meinke. Lady Panthers Bennett, Jordyn Rutkowske and Hannah Seamend led the Lady Panthers back to a lead, with two kills each by Bennett and Seamend and two blocks on the defensive side by Rutkowske. The set was won when the Lady Bulldogs’ Dasia Triplett’s hit out of bounds.
The third set’s first point was captured by Hitchcock, as Meinke hit the ball out of play trying to set up a kill. But the Lady Panthers then went on a small winning streak led by Bennett. She secured three consecutive aces and also contributed three kills and a block. Danbury completed the sweep with a Hitchcock bad serve by Reagan Long-Allen.
“We’re doing really good so far; we have our rotations down and we’re working with it,” Lausch said.
Danbury’s next match in district play will be against Palacios at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home.
