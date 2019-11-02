FOOTBALL
Scoring at will against the Galveston Ball Tors junior varsity, the Angleton Wildcats won their fifth game of the season Thursday, 28-6, on the road.
Getting into the end zone were Phillip McGee, Shawn St. Romain, Hayden Brooks and Jesus Briseno. Zach Johnson was 4-for-4 on extra points.
On defense, the Wildcats forced two fumbles along with an interception.
Daniel Duran, Isiah Williams, Phillip Darthard and Samar McAda were part of the strong defense.
Neck JV trounced by Tigers: The Columbia Roughnecks ran into a buzz saw Thursday in Sealy, dropping a 26-6 game.
It was Columbia’s first district loss as Justin Bess scored the only touchdown.
Defensively, Jonathan Walton, Jaret Bradford, Ulisses Salazar and Bess combined for a total of 15 tackles and two sacks.
On offense, Jarrett Donley, Usisses Salazar and Jaret Bradford ran the ball well.
The Roughnecks (6-3 overall) will take on El Campo on Thursday at Griggs Field to wrap up the season.
Wildcat freshmen get big win: Angleton Wildcat freshmen met with Galveston Ball on Thursday and came away with a 48-6 win.
Angleton is now 4-2 in district and 5-3 overall after dominating on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, Myalek Woods scored twice, once on the ground and the other on a punt return. Also getting rushing touchdowns were Gabriel Alexander, Elijah Walker and Treyveion Casteal. Quarterback Isaac Ponce combined with Bryce O’Quinn for a score as well.
On defense, Ethan Rubio put the icing on the cake by intercepting a pass and returning it for the first defensive touchdown of the season.
The Wildcat freshmen close out the season Thursday at Friendswood.
’Necks pull out close game: Columbia and Sealy freshmen went at it on Thursday with the Roughnecks edging the Tigers, 28-20.
Columbia’s (3-2, 6-2) Isaiah Hall scored twice covering more than 50 yards on the ground; Naqualyn Grice also scored twice adding two 2-point conversions as well. Playing well on offense were Tate Thrasher, Payton Johnson, Justo Ximenez, Teague Prewitt, Elijah Burton, Mason Wallace and Hunter Lancaster.
The Columbia defense played better in the second half causing three turnovers with an interception by Justin Cottrell. Those three turnovers by the defense led to touchdowns for the Roughnecks.
Playing well defensively were Kai Castile, Ramon Saldivar (interception), Zach White, Greg Raley, Tate Thrasher, Carson Kremling, Reagan Gibson and Austin Romero.
The ’Necks will play their last game of the season at Griggs Field against El Campo on Thursday.
Ricebirds bite Roustabouts: The El Campo eighth-grade A and B teams beat the West Brazos Roustabout A and B teams Tuesday.
West Brazos A team was blanked 24-0 while the B team lost a close one, 19-14.
Scoring for the B team were Daxton Newell on a 30-yard run and point conversion and Connor Hubble returned an interception for 40 yards for a score.
’Bouts go scoreless against El Campo: On Tuesday both the West Brazos seventh-grade A and B teams were shut out on the football field.
The A team lost 34-0 with several ’Bouts playing well, Casey Webb, Caden Bell, Grant Thrasher, Hunter Birch, Tucker Kozak and Evan Williams.
In the B team’s 20-0 loss playing well offensively were, Kaison Lewis, Zecurion Mayberry, Jordan Sparks, Brian Russell and Joseph Pineda.
On defense, Marcus Ramirez, Brian Russell, Zecurion Mayberry and Kaylor Brown all played well.
The B team ended its season at 2-4-1.
