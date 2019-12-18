Basketball
Girls
Pearland 79, Brazoswood 29
Alvin Shadow Creek 53, Angleton 45
Wharton 60, Sweeny 47
Needville 42, Columbia 36
Hitchcock 57, Brazosport 52
Danbury at Van Vleck, no report
Boys
Brazoswood 63, Columbia 62
Alvin Shadow Creek 67, Angleton 39
Brazosport 72, Stafford 66
Sweeny 44, Santa Fe 41
Danbury 50, Angleton Christian 38
