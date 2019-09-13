BRAZOSWOOD BUCCANEERS (0-2) AT SANTA FE INDIANS (0-2)
7 p.m. today at Indian Stadium
OVERVIEW: A couple of winless teams will get together when the Buccaneers and Indians meet for only the second time ever. Santa Fe took the initial victory last year, 31-24. Brazoswood is averaging 192.5 yards on offense, with most of it coming on the ground. Senior Armando Cabriales has run the ball 23 times for 140 yards, an average of 6.09 a carry. Cabriales has yet to see the end zone. Turnovers have hurt the Bucs, as they’ve fumbled the ball 15 times, losing 10. On the defensive side of the ball the Bucs are giving up 457 yards. In two games Brazoswood has been outscored 100-6.
Santa Fe has given up 42 points to each of its first two opponents. The Indians lost 42-14 to Tomball last week and opened the season with a 42-21 loss to Dobie. It’s a rebuilding season for both the Indians and Bucs.
The game will be webcast on www.brazosportisd.net.
FORT BEND HOME SCHOOL CHARGERS (1-1) AT BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN EAGLES (1-1)
7 p.m. today at Brazoswood Youth Football Field
OVERVIEW: Standing at .500 to start the season, the Eagles so far are depending on their running game, with Luke Listak the most successful, going for 271 yards on 25 attempts for an average of 10.8 per carry. Tyler Dodge and Nick DeOliveira each have 100 yards on the ground so far. The passing game has just 63 yards in two games, with six completions in 22 attempts. This is the second meeting between the two programs, with Fort Bend winning 55-8 in 2014.
The Chargers, who have only eight players, earned their first victory last week with a 71-26 thumping of Alvin Living Stones. Fort Bend opened the season by dropping a 53-7 decision to Coastal Christian Home School.
