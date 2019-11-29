LAKE JACKSON — Another large gathering tightened up the laces on their running shoes before loosening their belts at the Thanksgiving table Thursday for the seventh annual Lake Jackson Turkey Trot fundraiser for the Lake Jackson Intermediate School band.
Runners and walkers were able to participate in a 5K or 10K race, and the youngest participants joined in a Kids Run at Lake Jackson Intermediate, where the events both started and finished.
In the 5K run, Lauren Stroud was the first female to cross the finish line. Her time of 17 minutes, 19.8 seconds barely missed the record women’s time of 17:16.2 she set back in 2016. Stroud was the third finisher to cross overall.
Top male finisher Pedro Flores also just missed breaking the record with his time of 16:59.3. He was off eight seconds from the all-time best of 16:51.8 set by Pablo Ponce, also three years ago.
Julio Ramirez crossed second in 17:14.8.
The female masters winner was Lena Nguyen from Lake Jackson, who crossed in 25:01.3, with Kelly Carmichael from Galveston taking the male masters title in 22:00.3.
In the 10K run, the female open winner was Kris Rugloski from West Columbia in 44:05.2, and male winner was Giovani Diaz posted a time of 38:19.7.
Female masters winner Deborah Lara crossed in 47.14.8, with male masters champ Dylan McNamara finishing in 39.00.3.
There was one wheelchair participant, Brazoswood senior Dustin Stallberg, who clocked in at 29:20.8 in the 10K.
Each of the races also had age group winners, and the top three in each group received an award.
5K FEMALE
The top three finishers in each age group were: 14 and younger, Elena Rybak (20:55.8), Danna Ramirez (21:35.3) and Jaedyn Price (24:27.8); 15 to 19, Mackenzie Langham (23:15.1), Ashton Valdez (24:22.3) and Julianna Funk (25:43.9); 20 to 29, Annie Richardson (20:42.3), Miranda Grey (22:52.4) and Savannah Grey, 24:31.7; 30 to 39, Ashleigh Price (24:36.6), Allie Riechers (25:14.7) and Kristen Demland (25:18); 40 to 49, Rebecca Watts (24:55.3), Maria Charmichael (26:06.4) and Felicia Neubig (26:30.5); 50 to 59, Susan Smith (25:13.6), Carmen Lukner (28:19.1) and Laurie Fisher (29:51.1); and 60 to 69, Rhrsa Boulton (35.42.6) and Lori Stargel (54:50.7).
5K MALE
14 and younger, Diego Moya (18:55.9), Charlie Patton (20:53.7) and Jake Freeman (20:54.7); 15 to 19, Julio Ramirez (17:14.8), Evan Andress (20:19.3) and Brendan Patton (20:31.7); 20 to 29, Joseph Davenport (20:15.9), Daniel Soto (20:18.8) and Cooper Langham (21:44.3); 30 to 39, Aaron Valdez (18:58.4), Mike Douillard (20:54.7) and Nick Whipple (22:14.9); 40 to 49, Tracy Harrington (22:44), Kendel Kandler (23:29.6) and Jason Link (24:36.8); 50 to 59, James Horton (23:48.6), Brian Habeck (23:55.4) and Art Duran (24:44.9); 60 to 69, Doug Whipple (35.23.9), Kim Freeman (36:41.5) and Harold Nicoll (42:46); and 70 and older, Ruben Solis (26:35.4), Ed Payne (27:52.5) and Dan Walsh (29:25.7).
10K FEMALE
19 and younger, Lilly Cole (49:47.5), Anna Tyree (49.47.8) and Sophia Sutherland (49:50); 20 to 29, Emma Davis (53:43.7), Akua Sencherey (55:08.7) and Erin Kinnen (56:27.7); 30 to 39, Tiffany Whipple (47:24.9), Kirsten Malancina (51:49.2) and Krista Funk (52:27.2); 40 to 45. Melissa Carrer (49:30.8), Lisa Rybak (51:54.4) and Kristina Skalski (52:37.4); 50 to 59, Kathy Davis (46:24.9), Linda Young (48:11) and Leslie Bateman (1:02.50.4); and 60 to 69, Vicki Sikes (51:07.8), Diana Miles (1:09.22.4) and Sheri McCoy (1:10.32.5).
10K MALE
19 and younger, Edmund Franklin (39:56.6), Peter Young (40:19.8) and Blake Hutchins (41:51.4); 20 to 29, Cameron Davies (39:47.6), Leon Cai (39:57.7) and Kevin Duong (45:45.6); 30 to 39, Tyson Gaspard (40:25.7), Michael Land (40:52.2) and Kenny Stanford (43:48.1); 40 to 49, Brian Zielke (54:39.3), David Gonzales (55:13.5) and Pete Neubig (55:57.4); 50 to 59, Mark Price (46:15.4), David Johnson (47:18.3) and Glenn Lamont (48:04.6); 60 to 69, Roland Rodriguez (52:44.9) and Ed Martin (1:02.02.8); and 70 and older, Lenord Burns (55:54).
