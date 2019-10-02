FOOTBALL
In a Monday night showdown, the West Brazos Roustabouts traveled to take on the Lake Jackson Intermediate Panthers and came home with a 13-7 loss.
The lone touchdown scored by the Roustabouts was by Braden French on a six-yard gallop into the end zone. Marcus Ramirez scored the extra point.
Other offensive players who played hard were Kaison Lewis, Michael Anderson and Brian Russell.
Defensively the ‘Bouts were led by Marcus Ramirez with a fumble recovery along with Brian Russell, Corbin Stark and Joseph Pineda.
The ‘Bouts, who are 1-1-1, will host Sweeny on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
West Brazos teams make mark at tournament
The West Brazos seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball programs played on Monday and this past weekend at a tournament.
In the eighth grade A team’s 25-15, 251-4 win against Sweeny on Monday, Rylynn Maynard led the team with four hits.
Also getting hits were Sarah Ponish, Cameron Creswell and Melina Fox, with Karmen Hanzik getting an ace.
The eighth grade B team also picked up a Monday win against Sweeny. Londyn Brown made six kills; Annabell Humbird blocked two shots; Haley Jones’s serve scored 12 points; and Alexia Lewis had some back-row attacks.
This same team also played at a tournament Saturday, beating Wharton, Sealy and El Campo.
Londyn Brown, Kiara Brown and Annabell Humbird worked together to protect the net. They had several kills each.
Gracey Chaney continued to collect aces; Alyssa Lewis had some great sets and Alexia Lewis continued her work with the back-row attacks.
The seventh grade A and B teams split matches with Sweeny.
In the A team’s 25-10, 25-12 loss to the Lady Bulldogs, Katelyn Keen had an ace.
The West Brazos B team swept Sweeny 25-14, 25-13, which was a good bounce-back after losing three matches at a tournament this past weekend.
Lady ‘Bouts scoring against Sweeny were Emma Mathews, Abigale Ruhnow and Hailey Brussard with two aces each; Hailey Smith and Aubrey Smith scored two kills each.
Lady Cougars win three of four matches: The Clute Intermediate Lady Cougars took on Freeport Intermediate on Monday getting three match victories.
In the eighth grade matches the A team lost 25-20, 25-10 with Jaylen Barragan being the top server.
In the B team’s 25-21, 13-25, 15-11 match win, Destiny Knight, Emmerson Thomas, Genesis Funes and Jazlyn Gully were all top servers.
Both seventh grade teams won, with the A team taking a 25-19, 25-20 decision as Mia Estrello was the top server.
In the B team’s 25-9, 25-19 victory, Maci Chumchal and Angelina Leijia were the top servers.
