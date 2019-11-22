PEARLAND DAWSON EAGLES (10-1) VS. NORTH SHORE MUSTANGS (10-1)
7 p.m. TODAY AT VETERANS MEMORIAL STADIUM, PASADENA
OVERVIEW: In most playoff seasons this could be a matchup for later rounds but fans will be treated in what could be a great football game. In a see saw battle in the bidistrict round the Eagles finally got past Clear Springs (38-32). Eagle quarterback Myles Kitt-Denton combined for 297 offensive yards out of Dawson’s 451 total offensive yards. Kitt-Denton threw for 130 yards with a touchdown while running for another 167 yards and a score.
North Shore is the defending Division I state champ and lost its first game of the season to Katy (24-21). They have reeled off 10 consecutive wins and are averaging 46.8 points a game. Last week the Mustangs shutout Dobie (54-0) in the bidistrict round.
ALVIN SHADOW CREEK SHARKS (11-0) VS. HUTTO HIPPOS (9-1)
7:30 p.m. TODAY AT WALLER ISD STADIUM
OVERVIEW: Ranked No. 2 in Class 5A D-I, the Sharks have been an unstoppable force this season, again. The Sharks made it all the way to the state finals last year, losing out to Highlands Park (27-17). Shadow Creek is on the same course this season with a defense that gives up just 7.3 points per game. Junior quarterback Kyron Drones (136-of-225, 2,312 passing, 33 TDs, 5 INTs; 75 carries, 529 yards, 11 TDs) makes the show go offensively.
The Hippos are ranked No. 9 in 5A and are led by senior tailback Mekhi Kimble (133-993 yards, 7.5 per carry, 18 TDs) and sophomore quarterback, Grayson Doggett (154-of-255, 2,155 yards, 21 TDs, 11 INTs). Hutto beat Seguin (35-27) last week.
MANVEL MAVERICKS (11-0) AT LAMAR CONSOLIDATED MUSTANGS (9-2)
7:30 p.m. TODAY AT GUY TRAYLOR STADIUM, ROSENBERG
OVERVIEW: Coming off a 49-14 demolition of Nederland in the bidistrict round, the Mavericks had 352 yards on the ground and had more than 500 yards of offense. More importantly, Manvel only had one penalty the entire game for 10 yards. Senior Donavan Eaglin (18-185 yards, 4 TDs) led the ground game.
Lamar Consolidated will be a challenge for the Mavericks, especially behind the passing of BJ Harris (185-of-329, 2,519 passing, 31 TDs, 9 INTs) and the running of Taye McWilliams (156, 1,582 yards, 22 TDs).
