Area products Jashon Waddy from Angleton and Bryce Wilds from Brazosport have wound up their collegiate football careers.
Waddy played all four seasons with the Texas State Bobcats, while Wilds played his senior year at Sam Houston State University.
WADDY
At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, the cornerback finished sixth in tackles for the Bobcats this season with 57. He was fifth in solo tackles with 32, eighth in assists with 25, 10th in tackles for loss with 1.5, tied for second with two interceptions and tied for fourth in breakups with three.
Texas State finished 3-9, including 2-6 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Bobcats finished the season with three consecutive losses and also lost all of their road games.
Waddy started 11 of 12 games as a junior as a safety, finishing with 40 tackles, forcing two fumbles and breaking up eight passes. He had an interception against Louisiana and a fumble recovery versus Georgia State.
He also started 11 of 12 games in 2017, finishing fifth on the team with 55 tackles including 42 solos.
As a freshman in 2016, Waddy played in 11 games. He made his first start against Arkansas Stat e and got nine tackles.
WILDS
The 6-3, 210-pound redshirt senior played his first three seasons at SMU, then transferred and finished his collegiate career at Sam Houston State.
This past season, Wilds played in 12 games with the Kats on the offensive line.
Sam Houston finished 7-5 overall and 6-3 in the Southland Conference.
At SMU, Wilds took a redshirt season in 2015, then played in all 12 games at SMU in 2016, getting his first collegiate start at Temple that year.
In 2017, Wilds made nine starts out of 12 games as he blocked for an offense that was ranked 12th nationally in scoring (37.5 points per game), 15th in total offense (478.5 yards per game) and 19th in the passing (294.1 yards a game).
