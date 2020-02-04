No drastic changes occurred during the biennial UIL Football Realignment to either Brazoswood or Angleton with the new district lineups announced Monday.
If anything, Brazoswood returned to some familiar foes while Angleton stayed put after possibilities of going elsewhere.
Texas has a biennial realignment of its schools in even numbered years to determine which conference, division and districts it places schools and its sports. They do it based on school enrollment and the maximum availability of 6A spots available to keep the quality of competition as equal as possible.
BRAZOSWOOD
Back to old stomping grounds, the Brazoswood Buccaneers find themselves in District 24-6A with schools from the League City area.
“I think we knew it was going to be the district we were in before, or we’d be going over to the Clear schools and Dickinson so it did hit one of our two scenarios,” Brazoswood head football coach Danny Youngs said.
That move puts the Bucs in a seven-team district in Region III with the likes of Dickinson, Clear Brook, Clear Lake, Clear Creek, Clear Falls and Clear Springs. That means four non district games to go with six-district matchups.
“We already had our non district games but we didn’t know if we were going to need a fourth,” Youngs said. “With a seven-team district we got one more non-district game so we have them setup and confirmed. It went pretty smooth for us, we got lucky.”
Young did mention another scenario that was floating around for them.
“There were a couple of scenarios with us which had us going to the Pasadena district, which was unlikely for us,” he said. “It was pretty much where we were in or go east toward the Clear schools.”
The Bucs leave behind District 23-6A where they were 7-31 over the past four seasons.
ANGLETON
A team that was projected by some to head south again toward the Victoria area instead stayed put.
Instead the Angleton Wildcats find themselves in a nine-team District 10-5A Division I, Region III with Fort Bend Hightower, Fort Bend Kempner, Houston Milby, Houston Wisdom, Katy Paetow, Manvel, Foster and Terry.
“We thought it would be something like this, so there weren’t many surprises,” Angleton head football coach Jason Brittain said. “We had to move some things around in our non-district schedule because we had Lamar Consolidated in week two and when I saw Terry in a nine-team district with us, I knew we were going to lose them because of the Lamar Con/Terry rivalry. It was nerve wrecking for a few minutes for a week two, but Houston Kashmere wanted to play us, so we were lucky to find one.”
Alvin Shadow Creek moved up to Class 6A while Texas City, Galveston Ball and Friendswood all moved to other districts. Even with the movement of some teams, there will be still be a lot of competition all the way around for the Wildcats.
“I feel like the district is similar to what we’ve been in, we lose Shadow Creek but we gain Manvel and they are very competitive,” Brittain said. “We lose Friendswood but pick up Katy Paetow and they were 8-3 last year in their second year of playing football. So it should be comparable to what we’ve been in and it will be a playoff week every week. We will need to win the ones we are supposed to and find a way to win the ones that are up in the air.”
Another thing that worked out for Angleton is the bye week. The past couple of seasons, the off week came early on in the year, but it will land in week eight next season.
“It is nice to get it later in the season when the kids need to catch their breath a bit,” Brittain said.
The Victoria schools wound up in the Corpus Christi area.
