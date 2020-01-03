CLUTE
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs finished the season as district champions last year, but the experience lost through graduation makes this a year for development.
The younger, less seasoned Lady Bucs stumbled against the Ridge Point Lady Panthers, 5-1, at Slade Field in Clute to open the new season Thursday in the Houston Cup.
“I definitely feel like the first half we dominated. We had quite a few chances to their few,” Brazoswood head coach Kim Blank said. “Several of our goals were mainly due to inexperience, and that’s something we can grow and get better from. We have a young team and I think these tournaments and playing these tough teams that we’re planning to compete with is only going to make us better.”
Lady Panther midfielder Sarah Gillespie led her team in the win with two goals and an assist. She was created multiple problems for the Lady Buc defense down the right sideline with her speed.
Gillespie set up Ridge Point’s first goal after chasing a ball in the air and delivering a cross to midfielder Lucy Byrne, who missed the ball. Teammate striker Zoe Main was able to collect the pass and send it into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.
Brazoswood had an opportunity to level the match when midfielder Maddie Bowers had a set piece about 20 yards from goal. She sent the ball toward the goal, but missed a little high.
After Blank made a mass of substitutions with less than seven minutes left in the first half, the Lady Panthers were able to set up a corner kick to put them in position to add to their total.
Byrnes kicked the corner into the box, and miscommunication between Lady Buc defenders and goalkeeper led to an own goal to give Ridge Point a 2-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Lady Buccaneers had to play their defense up more when they had possession in the opposing half, but doing so opened opportunities for the Lady Panthers to play more through balls and passes over the top to create chances on the counterattack.
“I know the scoreboard showed 5-1, but I thought the girls fought hard,” Blank said. “They keep fighting and tried to make a comeback in the end. We had several opportunities and I just told them we’ll be fine. We’ll keep working and getting better every single practice, every single game and move forward from here.”
Though they came away with a loss, Maddie Bowers and Tricia Heckendorn were able to display a two-on-one sequence that netted the Lady Bucs’ first goal of the season, with Heckendorn slotting the goal off a Bowers assist.
“The great things about my four seniors is not only are they great players, but they are all about team,” Blank said. “That was two seniors back-and-forth with the assist and the goal, and it means more to them to get the victory than their own personal stats.”
Brazoswood will continue its run in the Houston Cup with a match against Deer Park at 2 p.m. today at Ridge Point High School.
“This game doesn’t define us unless we let it,” Blank said. “We’ll see Ridge Points again next week, and we’ll just keep working hard and getting better for district down the road.”
