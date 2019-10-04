MISSOURI CITY
Trailing 23-6 with 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Angleton Wildcats got on a roll to close within three points but fell short of the Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes, 23-20 on Thursday at Ken Hall Stadium.
The District 10-5 D-I loss now puts the Wildcats at 0-2 in district play and 2-2 overall for the season.
With 10:11 remaining the Wildcats took over at the 45 of the Hurricanes with a second-stringer under center, sophomore Jordan Pickett.
It took a fourth down and eight from their 43-yard line as Pickett found tight end Garrett Patton for a 33-yard strike to the 10-yard line.
Cameron Stone took it to the 1-yard line on a tough run and Pickett finished it off with his plunge, 23-13.
Angleton then lined up for an onside kick and got it when Trocarri Follins pounced on the loose ball, giving it back to the Wildcats at the Hurricane 44-yard line.
On first down, Pickett went for seven yards on a scoot but was hurt and replaced by third-stringer Kaydon Dozier. From there, Jordan Scott Jones took over with runs of 21, 1, 9 and 6 yards to get within a 23-20 deficit with 5:16 remaining.
“I wouldn’t go to battle with anyone else but this group of guys,” Angleton coach Jason Brittain said. “They show high character, they show grit and toughness and anytime we get in a position, where you would expect 99 percent of the other teams in the state of Texas to fold it up, our guys don’t fold it up. It didn’t matter if we were down to our third-string quarterback, we had other guys to positions they’d never played before. We had backup offensive linemen in the game, backup guys on special teams and they still found a way in the end to give ourselves an opportunity.”
Hightower came back on the field and got a big first down to drain the clock down to 1:45 when Angleton got the ball back. But it was too little too late as the Wildcats ran out of downs.
Angleton was only down by a point at halftime, 7-6, but those Angleton miscues continued in this game after committing five against Alvin Shadow Creek last week in that loss.
Hightower came out of the locker room and went on a seven-play, 75-yard drive to extend the lead, 13-6.
Angleton wasn’t as lucky turning the ball over on four consecutive drives with fumbles.
With two of those turnovers in the red zone, the Angleton defense held tough, turning them away by giving up only three points, 16-6.
Just before the end of the third period, Angleton starting quarterback Justus Mayon was hurt when the ball was knocked out of his hands by Christian Hood.
Hightower scored a touchdown off that fumble to make it 23-6.
So how do the Wildcats stop the bleeding with the turnovers?
“It’s part of it and sometimes they come in waves and the more you talk about them and think about them the more it will happen,” Brittain said. “There are no excuses but we are going to fix it.”
The first half wasn’t much better for the Wildcats as they were held to just 83 offensive yards. Between Jones and TJ Anderson, the Wildcats ran for only 31 yards, 2.7 yards per carry.
The longest carry was for 10 yards by Jones as most of the time Jones and Anderson were meeting defenders right when they reached the line of scrimmage.
Angleton took a 3-0 lead in the second period off a 35-yard field goal by Christian Cortez.
Hightower, though held to just 75 total yards of offense in the first half scored a touchdown off a 47-yard pass to Trey Thomas, 7-3.
Right before halftime, Mayon, who was 3-of-9 through the air completed a 42-yarder to Jaden Wall which set up a 23-yard field goal by Cortez to make it 7-6 at halftime.
“We knew defensively they were unbelievably talented,” Brittain said. “I don’t know if there are two teams in the state then these last two we’ve played. We knew it was going to be a defensive game and if Hightower only had one play that went for a touchdown or we could have been up 6-0. We expected it to be a dog fight.”
Fort Bend Hightower’s luck changed in the first half after changing quarterbacks from starter Caleb Douglass to Jakolby Longino.
The Angleton defense finished with seven sacks in the game.
Next up the Wildcats will try to lick their wounds by hosting Terry on Oct. 11.
