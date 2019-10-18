Establishing themselves as former Angleton athletes at their respective high schools, Tristan Thompson, Tezira Abe and Lewis Elliot Franklin will be inducted into the Angleton Hall of Fame today.
Thompson and Abe, along with family members of Franklin will be recognized at Wildcat Stadium during the Foster at Angleton District 10-5A D-I football showdown.
Franklin established himself at Marshall High School and was a 1961 graduate. As a Lion, Franklin won the state title in the shot put in 1959, a year after being the runner-up in the event.
At 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, Franklin played both sides of the ball as a fullback and defensive lineman with the Lions. Because of his size, he was nicknamed Tank.
Franklin was also part of the 1960 and 61 state champion track teams.
After Marshall High School, Franklin played football at Prairie View A&M on the defensive line. In 1963-64 he was an All-Southern Athletic Conference player and part of the Black College Football National teams. In 2007, Franklin was inducted into the Prairie View A&M Sports Hall of Fame.
Franklin tried out for the Houston Oilers after college but was cut. He continued playing in the Canadian Football League.
He passed away in 2011.
THOMPSON
Averaging 26.7 points per game during his senior season for the Angleton Wildcats, Thompson was part of a basketball team that helped them to their first ever state appearance in the sport.
“It’s cool to finally be recognized, I have my cousins, Quandre (Diggs) and Quinton (Jammer) that have already been inducted, so now its my turn,” Thompson said of the honor.
Thompson scored 37 points in the Class 4A state semifinal loss to South Oak Cliff (94-90) in 2006.
Oak Cliff went on to win the state championship against Fort Worth Dunbar, but was later stripped because of using an ineligible player.
Thompson was voted all state that senior year as he shot 80 percent from the free throw line.
“We just won a lot and we had fun winning, that is what I remember,” Thompson said. “Keith (Toston) and Brandon (Roberson) established a foundation within the team along with my cousin Jordan (Alexander). Then I came out of no where to finally contribute to the foundation they laid and helped us to another level. I just remember a whole lot of fun winning games.”
After Angleton, Thompson played at the University of North Texas for four seasons where he finished fifth all time on the scoring list with 1,626 points.
Once he left the Mean Green, Thompson played briefly professionally in Israel, returning to the states and played on the G-League team with the San Antonio Spurs.
“So I dealt with knee injuries and issues and my body was just worn out,” Thompson said after the Spurs. “I gave it one more shot by playing with the Los Angeles Lakers D-League team and I just wasn’t feeling it anymore. I worked so hard for so many years and put my body through so much. I developed blood clots from high blood pressure and I was done.”
Living in Dallas, Thompson bought into the Tutoring Club franchises and recently got engaged.
“This will be my first time seeing the new high school, and literally I’ve been on the move living everywhere,” Thompson said. “It is going to be a surreal moment for me, I am just looking forward to seeing some people that I haven’t seen in a while. And it is going to be cool sharing this with my family again, and just being back in good old Angleton where I have a lot of great memories.”
ABE
A golfing standout with the Ladycats, Abe was a two-time regional qualifier; Columbia Lakes course champion as well as El Campo.
“I didn’t expect it at all and I was shocked when I heard about it this past summer,” Abe said. “But I am just very excited about it.
When I sat down and thought about it I was thinking about traveling to the tournaments and wearing purple and it just took me back to those days.”
Abe had many exciting moments while at Angleton High School.
“Specifically I remember getting a bogey for a 69 which was the first time I ever did that,” Abe said. “The Wilderness Golf Course was specifically the course I practiced at and where I got a hole-in-one on a Par 4. I still remember that very clearly. That was a very special thing for me because its very rare to get one on a Par 4.”
After Angleton High School, Abe headed to the University of Texas to continue playing the sport.
“Still one of my favorite experiences going through that in college,” Abe said. “I learned and grew a lot from that and afforded me the opportunity to attend the University of Texas and wear that burnt orange.”
Nowadays, Abe is at the University of Michigan trying to finish up law school.
“This past summer I worked for a law firm in New York City and got job offer,” Abe said. “But after I graduate I am going to go work for a federal judge in Texas.”
Abe will be in front Wildcat fans today.
