Compiled and edited by J.P. Greeson, Bink Grimes, Kendal Hemphill and Mark Perry for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department under a federal grant provided by the Sport Fish Restoration Program.
NORTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad on soft plastics. Redfish are good under rafts of shad on topwaters. Trout are good while working deep shell on plastics.
SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad. Trout are good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Sheepshead are good on live shrimp tight to the rocks.
BOLIVAR: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on topwaters and shrimp. Sand trout are fair to good on shrimp in the Intracoastal. Trout are good in the surf on topwaters and live shrimp.
TRINITY BAY: Most of the bay remains fresh water.
EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good for drifters working deep shell on limetreuse and plum Lil Johns, Gamblers, Down South Lures and Bass Assassins. Trout are good on the south shoreline on topwaters and plastics.
WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout, sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Redfish are good in the back lakes and along the beach. Red snapper is good offshore.
TEXAS CITY: Trout are good on the reefs and in the channel on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish and sand trout are fair to good in Moses Lake on shrimp.
FREEPORT: Trout, redfish and Spanish mackerel are fair to good on shrimp at the jetties. Trout, redfish, sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay. Red snapper and kingfish are good offshore.
EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good for drifters on live shrimp over mid-bay reefs. Trout are fair on the shorelines for waders. Redfish are fair along the reefs on the Intracoastal on live shrimp.
WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair to good on sand and grass humps on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish are fair on topwaters and live shrimp in Oyster Lake.
PORT O’CONNOR: Trout and redfish are good on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes with live shrimp. Trout are good while wading shorelines near the jetty.
ROCKPORT: Trout are fair to good in the guts and channels on free-lined shrimp. Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are good on mullet in the deep guts on the outgoing tide.
PORT ARANSAS: Trout, redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Redfish are fair to good on the East Flats and around Dagger Island on shrimp and Gulps. Red snapper, kingfish and ling are good offshore.
CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on Gulps and live shrimp. Redfish are good in the potholes on shrimp. Trout are good along the deep channels on croakers.
BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters worked over shallow rocks. Trout are good on for waders working plastics and croakers over sand and grass. Redfish are good on the flats in knee-deep water on small topwaters.
PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are good on topwaters on the edge of the channel and around sand and grass. Redfish are fair to good while wading shallow flats on small topwaters and Gulps. Offshore is good for red snapper, kingfish and ling.
SOUTH PADRE: Redfish are fair to good around Gas Well Flats and South Bay on shrimp and DOA Shrimp. Trout are good on Super Spooks, Gulps and live shrimp behind spoils and while wading sand and grass flats.
PORT ISABEL: Trout and redfish are fair to good on the flats on live shrimp. Trout are good on the deeper edges and flats in Laguna Vista and Airport Cove on topwaters and live shrimp. Trout are good in the surf on live bait.
