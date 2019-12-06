FREEPORT — Local competition is a good way to see who’s the best in the area, and this one has been going on for some time.
The 38th annual Brazosport Swimming and Diving Invitational will start with the diving portion at 5 p.m. today, followed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday by the swimming portion at Brazosport High School.
“We’ve got some really good competition coming in; there’s 11 teams in total competing on Saturday,” Brazosport head swim coach Alex Collins said. “That’s what this competition has been all about.”
Brazosport, Brazoswood, Columbia, Alvin, Manvel, Lamar, Texas City, Stafford, Bay City and Terry High School are all expected to compete with 202 swimmers participating.
With Brazosport hosting the meet, Collins believes his swimmers can do well against all the competition, he said.
“Being at a home meet, hopefully our players feel more comfortable coming off our blocks and just swimming at their best,” Collins said. “They’ve been working hard all week, and I’m pleased with where we’re at.”
Lady Exporter Casandra Garcia will be one to watch as she’s seeded fifth in the 200-yard Freestyle with a time of 2:43.12.
“We have some girls seeded pretty high. They matured over the couple of years they’ve been swimming with us, and I think they’ll do well,” Collins said.
Competition will be fierce, especially among other southern Brazoria County competitors.
The Brazoswood Buccaneers have 18 of the top seeds in the 24-event invitational, showing how good their swim program has been this season and what to expect from them Saturday.
Lady Buc Summer Sanders and Buccaneer Myles de Valcourt are the only Brazoswood swimmers who are No. 1 seeds in multiple individual events. Sanders is tops in the 50 free with a time of 26.06 seconds and the 500 free in 5:53.42. Valcourt comes in best in the 200 individual medley in 2:02.07 and 100 breastroke in 1:01.45.
Hallettsville Lady Brahma Callie Edmonds also has a pair of top seeds, in the 100 free and 100 back.
