It was a pretty long season for the Danbury Panthers on the football field. Despite those hardships, the Panthers were able to place some players on the District 13-4A All-District list for the 2019 season.
Superlatives for the district went to Tidehaven’s Blake Garcia, who was named the most valuable player; East Bernard’s Kobe Brown was the offensive player of the year and teammate Cole Lee was the defensive player of the year; and Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero was the newcomer of the year for the district.
Danbury went 1-5 in district play with its only victory coming Oct. 18 against Bloomington (38-12) for homecoming. The Panthers were 1-8 overall.
Picked for the first team offense were East Bernard’s Dallas Novicke, Tanner Baguette, Reagan Whitley, Cody Hillman, Talon Sanders and Ryan Morse; Tidehaven’s Jose Martinez, Mason Perales, Chance Riojas and Kyus Saha; Schulenburg’s Temon Glover, Jaxon Fietsam and Colby Jochen; Van Vleck’s Sam Bree and Jalen Williams; and Ganado’s Colton Teague, Riley Hurt, Louis Olvera, Larson Workman and Alex Campuzano.
On the first team defense were two Danbury juniors, James White as an inside linebacker and Preston Hathcock as the punter.
Joining them were Schulenburg’s Nathan Ricicar and Orlando Adame; Tidehaven’s Grant Von Gontard, Jerry Johnson and Joey Kacer; East Bernard’s Talon Sanders, JR Schauer, Colby Jedlicka, Kameron Matthews, Reagan Whitley and Carson Little; and Ganado’s Colton Teague, Cameron Bates and Louis Olvera.
Making the second team all-district list were Danbury’s Cooper Lynch, Brant Peltier, Dustin Brodd and Hayden Martin; Schulenburg’s Brett Janecek, Bobby Smith, Isaias Lara, Jackson Fietsam, Colby Guzman, Jesse Camarillo and Jordan Jurena; East Bernard’s Devin Chapman, Douglas Grymes, Dylan Baird, Cason Ivy, Blake Walters and Brennan Peloquin; Tidehaven’s Kylan Sardinea, Kaden Henry, Austin Smith, Taylor Rickaway, Zach Pierce, Jose Martinez and Mason Perales; Bloomington’s Clayton Janis, Bradley Flores and Luis Samayoa; and Van Vleck’s Cameron Franklin, Garrett Chambless, Slade Huerta, Joshua Delarosa and Christian Ellis.
The district also had an all-Utility section with Danbury’s Brett Neubauer getting a nod along with Tidehaven’s Ben Ruiz; East Bernard’s Shane Hlvanika; Van Vleck’s Jalen Williams; Ganado’s Ethan Guerra; Schulenburg’s Brayden Duarte; and Bloomington’s John Garcia.
