Former Angleton Wildcat and Southern Methodist running back Ta’Merik Williams was three days into spring practice when the news came that all athletics in the American Athletic Conference were shutting down.
“As of now it is what it is, it’s in God’s hands right now,” Williams said. “It’s out of my control, and I just want to be able to focus on the things I can control and be a better version of me every day.”
The redshirt freshman was a reserve running back for the Mustangs last season, totaling 25 yards on 10 attempts, but was primed for a bigger role in the offense with senior backs Xavier Jones and Ke’Mon Freeman gone from the backfield.
With spring practice gone and uncertainty around summer workouts and practices because of the coronavirus pandemic, Williams has to put the responsibility on himself to be ready to show he’s the go-to-guy for SMU in the future.
“I do a lot of running. I feel like it’s going to be the main thing that sets me apart from the other running backs — which back is the most conditioned because we run a fast-paced offense,” Williams said. “I just need to work on getting in better shape so I can function the way I need to function.”
At 6-foot, 225 pounds, Williams said he has put in a lot of effort in the weight room, but is careful not to bulk up too much and lose speed in the process. With the Mustangs running a spread, hurry-up offense, speed is essential.
Williams is expected to face competition for being “the” guy with redshirt freshman TJ McDaniel from Southlake Carroll, who had 236 yards on 41 carries and three touchdowns last season. They are considered the top contenders for the bulk of the carries next season.
Jones and Freeman combined for 366 carries for 1,787 yards and 28 touchdowns, and Williams believes there won’t be a drop-off from that production.
“Things shouldn’t change with us. It should be the exact same,” Williams said. “Obviously me being the bigger back, I’d expect if it’s a big down they’d put me in the game, and I’d expect myself to rise up to the challenge and I’m ready for it. With me having a redshirt year, I was able to get bigger and stronger and right now it’s all about being patient for the opportunity.”
Williams planned to target particular areas of his game during spring practice to get better at to be a more versatile back.
“Having a low pad level and being low at the point of contact,” Williams said. “Having good feet and working on my hands. Having good hands and being a good option to catch the ball.”
His goals for the upcoming season include showing he’s an unselfish player who puts the team’s success over his own. He just wants to be able to prove himself when the time comes.
“Most importantly, I want to help the team out any way I can. When the opportunity presents itself I want to be able to take on the challenge,” Williams said. We want to win the state of Texas first and foremost and get a division championship; that’s something we should have been had,” Williams said. “Next year we have a really good shot of getting it.”
SMU finished third in the AAC West division with a 6-2 conference record and 10-3 record overall.
Williams ended his senior year at Angleton with 1,814 yards and 21 touchdowns, leading them to 13-1 record as a team captain.
With all classes online for the rest of the year, Williams is back in Angleton until word comes down about summer classes and workouts before fall practice.
