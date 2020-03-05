BAY CITY — Two Brazoswood Lady Bucs will be going to state for the second year in a row, capitalizing on early leads Wednesday in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s Region IV Division I Meet.
Senior Eryn Harris and sophomore Hailey Zuniga punched their tickets to the March 21 state meet in Waco as Brazoswood scored 14 points to finish fifth out of 29 other teams in the region.
Alvin won the region title with 42 points.
“They both came in ranked No. 1 in the region and came in as expected and just took care of business,” Brazoswood powerlifting coach Ryan Jones said of his state qualifiers. “We were hoping to bump up a bit, but now we have two weeks to get better before the state meet.”
Both Lady Bucs had big leads going into the final event, the deadlift.
Lifting in the 259-pound class, Harris used a 375- pound squat, 200 bench press and a 325 deadlift to total 900 pounds for the victory. She outdistanced second-place Pasadena Memorial by 30 pounds.
“It’s pretty exciting to have both of them returning to state after making it last year,” Jones said.
Zuniga took care of the 123 class with a 330 squat, 150 bench and a 285 deadlift for a 765 total. The young lifter outdid a Montgomery competitor who totaled 705.
“Hailey set the region record in the squat, which was pretty exciting for her,” Jones said.
Also competing for the Lady Bucs were Celeste Salinas in the 165 class, who finished sixth with a 300 squat, 155 bench, 255 deadlift and 710 total, and Kayla Gilbert in the 198 class, whose 270 squat, 130 bench, 270 deadlift and 670 total was good for eighth.
“Celeste is only a sophomore, so I am pretty excited because she has a lot of room to grow,” Jones said. “Kayla our 198 lifter had some good lifts today so I was happy for her as well.”
