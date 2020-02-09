PASADENA — Living off the 3-point line for the season failed the Angleton Christian Warriors at the most crucial time of the season as they lost the Texas Athletics Affiliations of Christian School boys state championship 54-45 Saturday against Faith Christian.
Angleton Christian finished the game an astounding 3 for 38 on shots beyond 21 feet.
“Shots weren’t falling, but the boys played hard,” Angleton Christian Warriors head coach Atavion Brown said. “They came in and we had our chances to win, but we just couldn’t execute the shots to fall.”
Only down by 10 going into the final quarter, forward Kelton Fuqua finally got some shots to fall to pull the Warriors within a 43-38 deficit after back-to-back makes. But the Saints made some crucial free throws and buckets down the stretch to fend off a late comeback by the Warriors. Even when starting point guard Theo Knowles fouled out with 2:43 left and leading by eight points 47-39, they did not waver.
“We were trying to get the ball in more for Kelton because we just weren’t getting the calls from the outside,” Brown said. “I wish we could have driven a bit more and taken some more inside shots it could have been a different outcome.”
Almost halfway through the first quarter, Angleton Christian finally got on the board after Rylan Bosquez found Fuqua on the inside. The Warriors came out cold going 3-of-18 from the field with Fuqua also missing easy shots on the inside.
Down 9-6 after eight minutes, the second quarter was tight all the way to the final minute with the Saints up 13-12. They got big buckets from Steven Lopez and Knowles off a fast break to take a five-point lead into the locker room, 17-12.
Faith Christian’s Andrew Paniagua, who had been bottled up on the inside by the defense of Fuqua and several others, came alive in the third quarter for the Saints scoring 10 of his 20 points. Angleton Christian’s poor shooting kept Faith Christian ahead by 10 points going into the fourth.
Jacob Soria led the Warriors with 18 points, which included those three treys, with Fuqua adding 16 points with 16 rebounds.
ANGLETON CHRISTIAN 75, LIVING WATERS 16: It didn’t take the Warriors long to take control of the game blazing out to a 14-0 lead. By the end of the first quarter, the Warriors built a 25-5 lead and were already substituting heavily anticipating the championship game later that day.
Angleton Christian’s Justan Autrey added to his total in the second quarter with another 15 points as the Warriors led 50-9 at halftime.
A running clock in the second half made it quicker with Autrey finishing with 28 points and Fuqua getting 10 points.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.