FREEPORT — In the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season the Brazosport Exporters will take on North Forest in the Class 4A Region III bidistrict round of the basketball playoffs starting today.
Scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at Barnett Sports Complex in Houston, the Exporters, the No. 3 seed out of District 24-4A, will take on No. 2 seed from District 23-4A.
“They are a second-place team out of that tough HISD district with one of the top teams in the state in Yates,” Brazosport third-year coach Travis Pittman said.
Houston Yates’ game against Bay City will precede this matchup at 5:30 p.m.
Brazosport (11-13) is coming off a seeding loss to Columbia (78-73) on Friday.
“These last couple of games, even with the loss to Columbia, we saw some things come into play even in that Friday game against Columbia, except for the last 90 seconds where we missed four layups and had some mental errors,” Pittman said. “If we can take care of those going forward, I feel like we have a chance to surprise a few teams being a No. 3 seed.”
Led by Rayleen Bell, who averages more than 20 points a game, along with Hayden McDaniel, Elliott Cundieff and Daraell Preston, the Ships do have some firepower of their own.
“Hayden McDaniel, when he gets going, he can give you 25 or 30 when in the zone and when we put him in a spot to be successful,” Pittman said. “Elliott has really been stepping it up on offense in these last few games for us with 15- or 16-point games. We need to get Daraell going on the inside, but keep him away from foul trouble. If we can keep him out of foul trouble. He could be a big player for us tomorrow.”
The Bulldogs from North Forest (14-13) come into the encounter with a three-game losing streak. Forest averages 61.6 points per game while giving up 62.3.
North Forest and Brazosport match up well on the floor with the Bulldogs having a couple of players standing 6-foot-3.
“Their best player is about 6-foot, and he can shoot from outside and drive,” Pittman said. “They like to press, but from watching film, there are some things that they don’t do very well which plays into our favor, which we do very well and we can exploit them on. In practice we showed our kids what they like to do, but we counter that well. Let’s make sure we are looking for it.”
The winner continues on to the area round to take on Silsbee or Tarkington next.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.