GIRLS GOLF
The Columbia Lady ’Necks won their own Columbia Roughneck Invitational in cold, windy conditions Wednesday at Freeport Municipal Golf Course.
The Lady Necks shot a 414, with Allie Damborski leading the way with a 101, second-best among individuals.
Also playing were Alexis Presley (103), Brinley Hardwick (105), Ally Lane (105) and Claire Kondra (110).
The Sweeny Lady Dogs also were in the field, earning a team score of 505. Contributing to that score were Faith Virgel (111), Anna Behan (128), Emily Behan (139), Katie Bible (135) and Gracie Bible (135).
Next up for the Lady Dogs is the Calhoun Sandcrab Invitational on Feb. 19 at Riverside Golf Course.
BOYS GOLF
Sweeny takes first
The Sweeny Bulldogs placed first overall Monday at the Columbia Roughneck Invitational at Freeport Municipal Golf Course.
Sweeny fielded a team of Landon Shepard (85), Guy Raasch (89), Jayden Ward (90), Darren Schuster (93) and Randall Forrest (98). Shepard’s 85 was the second-lowest of the day to earn him a silver medal. Raasch’s score marked a personal best. Also playing was Reese Eaton, who fired a 108.
The host Roughnecks finished eighth, led by Garrett Heble’s round of 100. Clint Brown (111), Deuce Bellard (116), Will Hobbs (122) and Wison Hardin (127) added to Columbia’s score.
Playing medalist for Columbia were Jonathan Janak (121), Hunter Sanderson (135) and Teague Prewit (140).
Columbia will head to Port Lavaca on Feb. 19 for the Calhoun Sandcrab Invitational at Riverside Golf Course.
BASKETBALL
Lady Ships finish unbeaten
Sweeping all eight games in District 24-4A, the Brazosport Lady Ships earned the district title Tuesday after demolishing Bay City, 79-12.
Ranked No. 25 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, four Lady Ships scored in double digits, including a double-double from Aja Gore, who recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds. Mikaya Burton added 17 points, seven assists and five steals; Treanna Johnson had 13 points and six assists; and Simone Fuller had 13 points and four steals.
At 21-8 on the season, the Lady Ships await their bidistrict opponent.
Lady Dogs beat rival: Sweeny beat Columbia in District 24-4A action Tuesday, 50-37, as both teams prepared for the playoffs.
Brandi Fields led Sweeny with 14 points, Asha Strauther had 13 points, and Saniyah Runoalds, Ashley Dailey, and Alecia King each had seven points. Anna Green scored a bucket.
Jamoryai Butler led Columbia with 14 points and Jada Rhoades scored six. Butler also pulled down seven rebounds; Brynlee Livingston had six assists; and Rhoades chipped in three steals.
Columbia (16-10) and Sweeny (10-17) each await playoff opponents.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bulldogs upset ’Necks
In the battle between rivals Sweeny and Columbia, the host Bulldogs recorded a surprising 63-59 victory Tuesday in District 24-4A play.
Bryson Soistman led the Bulldogs with 22 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double.
Columbia’s Cameron Ward scored 23 points, Jordan Woodard had 10 and Sultan Abdulla and Zade Stroman each added nine.
The Roughnecks (3-3) are tied with Brazosport for second place, and those teams will square off Friday. Sweeny (2-5) is tied with Bay City for fourth place and will finish up the season Tuesday at home against Brazosport.
Thrasher leads ’Neck JV: The Columbia Roughneck junior varsity beat Sweeny, 55-37, on Tuesday behind 19 points from Tate Thrasher.
Also scoring for Columbia were Trevon Gee with 13 points; Trent Ward had 10 points; Evan Weeks scored five points; and Shavaris Blackmon, Jamarcus Higgins and Jacob Bailes added three points each.
BOYS POWERLIFTING
‘Necks have 5 firsts
The Columbia Roughneck junior varsity powerlifting had five first-place finishers at the Brazoswood Invitational on Tuesday.
Getting first place were Justin Cottrell, 114-pound weight class; James Sanchez, 123s weight class. Tyler Toutcheque, 132s; Hadyn Schnider, 148s; Reagan Gibson, Super Heavy Weight.
Carson Kremling, 123s, and Parker Kingrea, 165s, each finished second.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brazosport stumbles
Brazosport Lady Ships fell to Bay City this past Saturday, 5-3, in District 24-4A action at Hopper Field.
Scoring goals for the Lady Ships were Samantha Garcia with two and Karely Almanza scored the other goal. Valerie Mendoza, Almanza and Cloey Cantu each contributed one assist.
