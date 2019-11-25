WEST COLUMBIA
Cameron Ward has succeeded in every sport he has tried, and it wasn’t until his junior year of high school football emerged as the sport he wants to pursue in college.
“The excitement that it brings and the bonds and friendships were the biggest things that had me wanting to play football in college,” the 17-year old Columbia Roughneck said. “God blessed me with an unbelievable arm, and I don’t think there’s another quarterback in Texas with a better arm than me.”
And a strong arm he has, bringing raves from Columbia Roughneck head football coach Brent Mascheck, who believes it is one of Ward’s biggest assets as a quarterback.
“I threw the ball 80 yards this summer and it hit the goal post, so I think I could get 85,” Ward said. “It’s a really good feeling (throwing deep) in a game, especially when you hear the crowd start getting into it.”
Ward said he’s improved on his footwork and release time, benefiting from attending a camp last summer where he got to compete and learn from some of the best.
Ward became the first Roughneck invited to an Elite 11 Regional camp to compete with the best high school quarterbacks in the country for a chance to get in the national Elite 11. He competed in Atlanta, and though he didn’t make the finals, he came back with more experience and interest from colleges.
“It was great being able to throw with the best quarterbacks and compete against them to show coaches what I can do,” Ward said. “If I had to say who I want to emulate as a quarterback, it would be Cam Newton and Dwayne Haskins.”
Both quarterbacks competed at the Elite 11.
Texas Southern already has made an official offer to Ward, and Texas A&M, the University of Houston, North Texas, Baylor, Memphis, Texas State and Stephen F. Austin are among Division I programs that have expressed interest. Of all the schools, Ward said if Texas A&M offered, he would commit on the spot.
But football isn’t Ward’s only sport, and certainly not the only one in which he excels. He showed his arm strength last spring when he finished sixth at the state meet in discus, a sport in which he also competed in the 2018 Junior Olympics.
Basketball is another sport in which he has faced competition, playing with select teams in national tournaments. His court time now is focused on being a combo guard for the Roughnecks, for whom he is the career scoring leader.
“My strengths are being able to get to the basket and being able to knock down jumpers,” Ward said. “Free throws are the main thing I’ve been working on, but my personal goal is to get to 2,000 points, and a team goal is win district and go as far as we can in the playoffs.”
Ward is about 500 points away from 2,000 points for his career, and he believes the experience on this year’s team can push them deep into the playoffs. He models his game against NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Ward said.
“Because of the mentality he brings to every game and his ability to knock down shots on the dribble,” he said.
Ward has been playing sports his whole life in West Columbia, building lasting bonds with Sultan Abdullah and William Carlson, who both play football and basketball with Ward.
“I’ve been playing with those guys my whole life,” he said. “Those are friendships that will last for life.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.