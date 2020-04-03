Spri ng sports across the NCAA have been canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but athletes in sports such as baseball, softball, track and field and lacrosse have gained an extra year of eligibility that gives some southern Brazoria County natives another chance in their respective sport.
Prairie View A&M track and field athlete Sunne Rodriguez-Weems decided he was going to use his extra year of eligibility to qualify for nationals in the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
“I want to go to nationals in the pole vault and the heptathlon, that’s my biggest goal I want to go after,” Rodriguez-Weems said. “I need to have good summer and fall training, and over this break I need to stay active.”
The Sweeny Bulldog alum is a back-to-back Southern Western Athletic Conference champion in the pole vault and also runs the heptathlon, a seven-part event that includes the 60-meter sprint, high jump, shot put, 60-meter hurdles, long jump, pole vault and 1,000-meter run.
Even though he is a conference champion, he has never made it past regionals to the NCAA Track and Field Championships, and that’s where he wants to be.
“I wanted to win the conference and qualify for nationals at the Indoor Championships, but I did win the conference,” he said. “I wanted to make regionals in more than one event and make it to nationals in the pole vault. I ended Indoor with a really good mark this year, and I was excited to get into Outdoors.”
Rodriguez-Weems competed in his last event Feb. 20 at the SWAC Indoor Championships, where he won gold in the pole vault, clearing a height of 4.65 meters, and silver in the heptathlon behind his teammate Tristan Ham, 5,081 to 4,914 points.
With indoor in the rearview after a good performance, how quickly everything was shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic stunned Rodriguez-Weems.
“I honestly think it’s really crazy. It came out of nowhere and it caught everyone by surprise,” he said. “It’s forcing people to stay inside. It also makes people have to adjust in the way they think and the way they do things daily.”
Even though all fitness facilities are closed, Rodriguez-Weems still finds a way to work out, even though it’s not the same output he can get in his regular routine.
The core and shoulders are the main areas he works on while training for the pole vault, but for the heptathlon, he works on numerous areas of his body because of the different events he has to do.
“You have to practice everything,” Rodriguez-Weems said. “I usually have two to three practices a day just to make sure I work on everything.”
The biggest obstacle Rodriguez-Weems has now is keeping in shape while also not losing his touch on the pole vault. For both events, the mental challenge is something he always has to be ready for.
“You have to get yourself onto bigger poles if you want to jump higher, and you have to get over how high that is,” Rodriguez-Weems said. “You have to be able to know you can get over that height. I struggle with it a bit myself sometimes, but once you get used to it, things just start rolling.”
The mental block for the heptathlon was big because of how physically demanding it is. The biggest key was trusting in the training because to jump and run the way necessary to compete is very tiring on your body, he said.
Rodriguez-Weems plans to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in architecture in the spring and work toward his masters in architecture during his extra year of eligibility.
