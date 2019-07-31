DANBURY — Cassie Lausch will take over the volleyball program for the Lady Panthers in 2019, ready to lead the varsity after coaching at lower levels.
Lausch coached volleyball, basketball and track and field at Danbury Middle School last year, her first with the district. New athletics director Trey Hermann promoted her to head volleyball coach.
“I am super excited and I’ve always wanted to get to the high school level,” Lausch said. “I’ve been taking baby steps, and whether I was ready or not for the head coach position, here I am ready to take it on.”
Raised in Humble, Lausch was a swimmer in school, but now that she is in the coaching ranks, she is willing to coach anything.
“My mother taught for years and years and I just enjoyed the profession,” she said.
Danbury is coming off a non-playoff season after making the playoffs the four previous seasons.
“I enjoyed coaching the game last year and my girls were awesome,” Lausch said. “I hope we can have the same kind of year we had last year this year with the high schoolers.
“I want to bring a more of a family-oriented atmosphere, because it works well with communication and it is something I think this program needs.”
She is familiar with some of the players she will be coaching this year.
“I know all incoming freshmen because I worked with them last year,” Lausch said. “I did work with some of the high school players, but not much since I did all middle school.”
Players will do conditioning work today then Lausch will open training camp Thursday with tryouts. Danbury has scrimmages Saturday at at Sweeny, where Angleton and Boling also will participate, and Monday at Needville, where Sweeny also will be on hand.
Danbury will open the season by hosting Brazosport Christian at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“I am hoping the girls do well this year and hopefully even make it to the playoffs,” Lausch said. “But first I will need to figure out where to put everyone on the court. Once I do that, I would like to have a short bench on varsity because I want everyone to play.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.