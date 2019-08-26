PEARLAND — Mike Allison wants his Eagles to soar.
The second-year head football coach led his team to an 6-5 last season finishing fourth in District 23-6A with a 4-3 record still making the playoffs. The Eagles lost to Clear Lake in the bidistrict round of the playoffs.
With just three starters returning on offense and four on defense, improving on that mark will require young players stepping up.
One of them is senior quarterback Myles Kitt-Denton, who becomes the full-time starter after filling in as a sophomore because of an injury. Allison believes Kitt-Denton is ready.
“He’s a really good athlete that’s shown growth, maturity and really embraced the team mentality we want to have here,” Allison said. “I’m really excited for him and what he can bring to our offense as someone who’s experienced in varsity games.”
Kitt-Denton’s success will depend on the productivity of Jaden Stuart and Bobby Wooden in the run-heavy offense. Stuart, who ran for 577 yards and nine touchdowns last season, has shown more patience and has improved as a pass-blocker, Allison said.
Wooden, who will play slot, along with wide receivers Jake Brinkman and Alex Boudreaux will be critical both as pass-catchers and clearing lanes in the run game.
“I love their downfield blocking in the run game.” Allison said.
Right tackle Calib Perez, a Duke University commitment, is listed as one of the 30 best offensive lineman in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine and anchors what Allison believes will be a dominating line.
“He’s a great kid that has that leader’s mentality you want in any player.” he said.
Jayvon Brown and Garrett Slider are likely starters, with the competition for the other starting offensive line spots still going on leading into Friday’s opener.
On the defensive side of the ball, Cameron Whitfield, Michael Alford and Erick Morua will be keys to watch on the defensive line. Alford has the ability to play both sides of the line and Whitfield and Morua have exceeded expectations.
“Morua has that fight in him and he’s pretty quick ,so he’ll surprise some people,” Allison said. “Whitfield will be someone to watch out for, for sure.”
Blake Smith, who had four interceptions last season, is returning in the defensive backfield.
For special teams, Allison knows he has a very special kicker in Carter Brown.
“I’m very confident in his kicking game. “He has a special leg and works hard to get better each and every day.”
Dawson kicks off the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Oak Ridge.
PEARLAND OILERS
Pearland comes back this season with a chip on its shoulder after going unbeaten in the regular season, only to lose to Dickerson 49-21 in the opening round of the playoffs.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine has the Oilers slated to finish first in District 23-6A as they return five starters on offense and three on defense.
Louisiana Tech commit quarterback JD Head leads the returning class. Head threw for 2,250 yards last season with 24 touchdowns. Listed as a top 20 quarterback in the state by Campbell, he’s expected to turn more heads this season. It could prove to spell offers from bigger schools.
The Oilers lost a lot of senior talent but return wide receiver Jaden Piece, who had more than 500 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as offensive linemen Trey Maeker and Gannon McKinney.
On the defensive side of the ball, the graduation losses are noticeable, but linebacker Anton Simieou and defensive back Kele Linton will help prepare the defense and keep the Oilers going in a progressive direction.
Pearland starts its new season early as the Oilers host Cypress Ridge at The Rig at 7 p.m. Thursday.
