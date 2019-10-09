SWEENY
A couple of unbeaten teams got together in a District 24-4A matchup and it was a dogfight as the Sweeny Lady Dogs held on for a 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 sweep against visiting Columbia on Tuesday.
Sporting a brand new scoreboard inside Sweeny Bulldog gym, the Lady Dogs moved to 4-0 in district play while the Lady ’Necks fell to 2-1 and 18-13 overall.
Up 23-19 in the third set, the Lady Dogs gave some new life to Columbia with a bad serve and then a shot that went wide that made the score 23-21. The Lady ‘Necks’ Kirstin Bragg got them within a point with a big swing, and then a long return by Sweeny’s Adie Alford knotted the score at 23-all.
But a bad time for a double hit by Columbia got Sweeny within a point of the sweep. Kierstyn Wesley took care of the next point with an ace to end the match.
The Lady Dogs will take a bye this Friday and return to the court by hosting Brazosport Tuesday.
Columbia will host Brazosport on Friday in another crucial district match.
Alford broke a tie to give Sweeny an 11-10 lead in the first set. Alford had some crucial kills, but the Lady ‘Necks kept fighting, coming within a point of Sweeny at 16-15.But that was as close as they got as the Lady Dogs went on a 9-2 run.
Megan Kessler led Sweeny with five kills in that set and Kianna Holmes had four. Sweeny had 15 big swings to Columbia’s four, and that was the difference.
Columbia jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second set after an ace by Bragg and a big shot from Jada Rhoades.
The Lady Dogs stayed close, and then back-to-back kills from Alford and back-to-back aces by setter Lorelie Irby gave them their first lead in the set, 8-7. That lead swelled to 12-9 after a big shot by Kessler.
Again the Lady Necks fought from behind, tying it up at 15-all with an ace. A long return by Sweeny allowed the Lady ’Necks to take the lead back, but for the last time.
An ace by Kessler and a tip at the net over the blockers by Holmes gave Sweeny an 18-16 lead. The Lady ‘Necks stayed close and got within a point, 19-18, after a big shot from freshman Kate Kondra. But Sweeny exploded with a 6-1 run as Irby set Wesley for the winning point and a 2-0 lead in sets.
Kessler led in kills for Sweeny with 12; Irby had seven aces and also led in assists. Alford finished with 10 kills.
The Lady ‘Necks were led by Bragg with six kills; Myriah Wessells had four kills and Jayda Martinez led in digs.
