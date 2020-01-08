Former Brazosport Lady Ship Jasmyne Harris is no longer with the Houston Cougars basketball team after playing the team’s first five games and averaging 14 points.
Harris had returned this season after being suspended last January after head coach Ronald Hughes abruptly pulled her following the first half of a game against UConn. Harris worked her way back by meeting several requirements set by Hughes, including counseling and community service.
The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 16 points a game in 2018-19 and became the 24th player in Cougar history to score 1,000 points.
As a freshman, Harris averaged 11.3 points along with 5.4 rebounds per game. During her sophomore season, Harris averaged 19.8 points a game.
Houston is curntly 8-7 on the season and 1-0 in the American Athletic Conference.
HUNTER QUICK
The 6-foot-7 forward is in his second year with Cameron University having played in only two games as a sophomore so far.
The former Brazosport Exporter has totaled 17 minutes on the court , scoring just two field goals off seven attempts. He is averaging 2.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds.
As a freshman, Quick played in 18 games, averaging 7.3 minutes a contest while shooting 44 percent from the field and 61 percent from the free throw line.
Playing in the Lone Star Conference, Cameron is 2-4 this season with a 3-9 overall record.
