It was another tough season on the hardwood for the Danbury Panthers in District 24-3A in 2019-20. Going winless in district play, the Panthers wound up last in a seven-team district to miss the playoffs for the sixth year in a row.
Despite all of that bad luck, Danbury was still represented on the all-district selections picked by the coaches in the district.
Going 0-12 in district play, the Panthers (3-18 overall) had a couple of opportunities to earn district wins against Boling (38-32) and Tidehaven (56-51) with the rest coming out as blowouts.
Van Vleck went undefeated at 12-0 to win the district title with Hitchcock (9-2), Palacios (8-5) and East Bernard (7-6) the top four teams in the district.
The Leopards Christian Ellis was the most valuable player of the year with teammate, Jalen Williams, as the offensive player of the year and head coach Jhoilinn Cole the coach of the year.
Hitchcock’s Jay Snyder was the defensive player of the year with Boling’s Trenton Jones the newcomer of the year.
Danbury senior, Brett Neubauer was the lone first-team selection for the Panthers. Other first teamers were Tidehaven’s Austin Smith; Van Vleck’s Cameron Franklin and Sam Bree; Hitchcock’s A’Aderius Blanks and Joe Hunt; East Bernard’s Tanner Baguette and Reagan Whitley; Palacios’ Camron Polk and Sione Greaves.
On the second team for Danbury was senior Kaleb Morales; Boling’s Blayze Becerra and Ruben Becerra; Van Vleck’s Brysen Blackmon; Hitchcock’s Dylan Zeigler and Christian Dorsey; East Bernard’s Mason Crist; Palacios’ Keegan Garcia and Kolby Wilson; Tidehaven’s Mason Peralez.
Receiving honorable mentions for the Panthers were Chase Fulcher and Gustavo Torres.
