CLUTE
Ready to show what a strong schedule can do for a group of runners, the Brazoswood High School cross country teams will be right in the midst of the Class 6A Region III Meet today in Huntsville. Scheduled for Kate Barr-Ross Park near Sam Houston State University, both the boys and girls in 6A will run 5K races.
“The way the schedule was during the season, it was built for this particular time,” Brazoswood cross country coach Michael Tummins said. “With cross country, the championship season starts in the second week of October, and we’ve been building for that to get here and beyond.”
This is the first time since 2011 that both the Bucs and Lady Bucs advanced as teams from district to the region meet.
In region, the first four teams in each classification will advance to the state meet. Also advancing will be the best 10 finishers not on those four qualifying teams. Those qualifiers will advance to the 6A Cross Country State Championships on Nov. 9 in Round Rock.
“With this particular group, I’ve enjoyed the unity as an entire team, but with the varsity runners I have seen how they are closing the gap,” Tummins said. “The big thing with cross country is you want your runners running together. It is called pack running, and it seems like we are closing that gap. You saw that at district for boys especially, and it was about a minute.”
At the District 23-6A Meet on Oct. 17, the Lady Bucs placed second as a team with senior Madison Habeck finishing first in 18 minutes, 41.3 seconds. Habeck used a kick in the last 150 yards to edge out George Ranch’s Madison Hadilman.
Habeck isn’t a stranger to today’s course — this will be her seventh time running it, including two previous region meets.
“In my freshman year,I ran the region preview but then broke my foot and didn’t get to run region,” Habeck said. “But both in my sophomore and junior year, I ran the region preview and region meet. And, of course, I ran the region preview and getting ready for the regional. But this is what we’ve been building up for.”
The girls race will start at 1:50 p.m. and she understands the course well enough to know where she can make up time.
“The hills always give me a struggle coming up that levee at the end,” she said. “But I tend to get a lot of momentum going down the levee, which I like that part. And I do enjoy going back into the woods because it is quiet back there and you can really focus and dig deep.”
Habeck has per personal goal of making it to state, but she wants her teammates there with her.
Lilly Cole, 19:55.1; Julia Simon, 20:13.8; Anna Tyree, 20:16.1; and Sophia Sutherland, 21:32, all ran well at the district meet and need to push themselves today to quality for state as a team.
“I am just super excited about that, and in order for us to make it as a team, each one of us has to have our best day,” Habeck said. “For me personally, I just have to have my best day to qualify.”
For the Bucs, junior Sam Whitmarsh finished second at the district meet in 15:54.9. Also running with Whitmarsh will be Riley Kuhlman, 16:39.4; Edmund Franklin, 16:55.8; Manuel Gonzalez, 17:01 and Peter Young, 17:05.05.
