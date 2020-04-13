Former Brazoswood Buccaneer Seth Poindexter used to line up as a defensive end, but now he’s on the front lines combating COVID-19.
Poindexter is a registered nurse at Jersey Shore Hospital in New Jersey. His time playing sports and spent in the U.S. Army helped transfer skills that can’t be taught to the nursing world, he said.
“After school I went into the Army and then I got out in 2014 and went to nursing school,” Poindexter said. “That all transferred over into the nursing profession was the team mentality. I’m in the emergency room and if we’re not all clicking to the same beat, there’s definitely going to be a hold up to how the patients receive care, especially now with the COVID-19 going on.”
If one person doesn’t do their part, that affects the whole team, he said.
Poindexter is used to being a team player since his days playing youth sports and nobody knows that more than his dad, Gerald.
“Ever since his soccer days in youth soccer, he’s always been good at what he does and he never backed down from challenges,” Gerald Poindexter said. “He has a bubbly personality and he’s always been a good kid. The people that he’s worked with have always adored him. I’m really proud of him.”
The Long Island University alumnus was a pharmacy specialist in the Army, but the nurses he encountered in the Army contributed to his decision to become a nurse himself.
“At first I wanted to be a police officer, but with everything going on at the time and having big knee surgeries while I was in the Army curtailed that, but I still wanted to serve people,” he said. “I knew some very cool nurses while I was in the Army and that helped guide me to go to nursing school.”
Being able to watch people come into the hospital in pain or close to death and come out “good as new” is one of the things Poindexter loves about his job, he said.
The epidemic in New York City in proximity to Poindexter, but Jersey Shore Hospital hasn’t been affected as badly as their neighbors, he said. Still, he and his team are prepared to take on any challenges that come their way.
“It’s steady. It’s definitely not as bad as New York City, which is only about an hour away, but we’re good,” Poindexter said. “It’s trickling down, but we have what we need. I’ve seen patients with it and everybody is a different case. Everybody responds differently to it, it just depends on people’s lifestyles and how their body reacts to it.”
Poindexter faces obstacles like any healthcare worker on the frontline battling the virus, but his major hurdle is the relationships formed with patients. Taking care of someone can form a strong bond, but as someone who has seen the worst case scenario, it can take an emotional toll.
That’s why he tries not to be too attached, for his and his family’s sake.
“Some people come in and go home, and some people come in and never go home,” he said. “It’s tough, but you have to leave work at work and try not to bring it home and become attached to patients. Sometimes you meet cool patients, you interact with them and hear their stories and then life changes. It’s that constant cycle and finding ways to deal with the stress, it’s something we’ve all chosen to do.”
With that in mind, he recognizes how there are still a plethora of people that are going outside and possibly spreading the virus, even if they don’t know it.
“My kids play outside in the front yard, so going outside in your front yard is OK, but going outside in a park where other people are is definitely more dangerous,” Poindexter said. “When that naval hospital ship came into New York City, people lined up along the fence line to see them and you can’t do that. You’re missing the whole point.”
People should avoid public places, stay away from other people, wash their hands, shower and take all the precautions, he said.
“I take all the precautions when I come home to my kids,” Poindexter said. “When I come home the first thing I do is jump in the shower. I say hi to my kids as I’m running through, but I have to do it. It’s all about keeping up your hygiene and doing your best to keep your distance from other people.”
As a former powerlifter and track and field athlete at Brazoswood, Poindexter is a sports fan. Not having sports played on TV has affected his daily routine, he said.
“It’s crazy. Even on ABC they were playing a replay of sports. There’s just nothing on tv without sports,” he said. “I feel like sports is the big report. Without there being sports, all you hear on the TV is about COVID-19 because there is nothing else to report.”
