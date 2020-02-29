CHANNELVIEW — Silsbee shooting guard Braelon Bush has drawn the attention of Division I college programs, and he showed the Brazosport Exporters why Friday night.
Bush scored 39 points to go along with several assists, rebounds and stellar play-making to lead the Tigers to a 103-87 victory in the Class 4A Region III area round of the basketball playoffs at the Bill Neal Center at Channelview High School.
“We were trying to slow down 4, Braelon Bush, but he got loose early and just kept making plays all night,” Brazosport Exporter coach Travis Pittman said. “In that first quarter we were right there with them, we had a nice little lead, but once Ray (Bell) got in foul trouble and came to the bench in the second quarter, we scored five points and that was tough. It was tough to come back from that.”
There were seven lead changes in the first five minutes of play. Bush sank a couple of treys from way beyond the arc, but the Exporters answered with two each by Rayleen Bell and Hayden McDaniel. An Elliott Cundieff 3-pointer gave the Ships a 15-14 lead and another McDaniel long shot pushed it to 18-14.
With 1:24 left in the first quarter, Bell made one of two free throws for a 24-18 Brazosport lead, but the Tigers went on an 8-0 run with Chris Martin and Jorden Edwards hitting four points each to give Silsbee a 26-24 advantage.
Bush had 14 points in the opening eight minutes.
“We were doing a lot of driving and finding our shooters,” Pittman said. “But Silsbee did a great job of adjusting on the way they were playing us defensively. We had the threes that were falling with the lead, but then it became a one-shot possession for us from shooting the threes. We had to do a better job of managing that lead, which was something that we as a team struggled with during the season.”
At 5:59 of the second period, Bell picked up his third foul and went straight to the bench. His absence altered the game as the Tigers outscored the Exporters 23-5 for a 20-point advantage at halftime, 49-29.
Bush added eight points and Shaun Gilder matched his scoring to lead the Tigers.
“That’s why Bush is a two-time state champion and has a Division I offer,” Pittman said. “For the first part of the game we were up for the challenge. He was doing his thing and our guys were doing what they could to take control of the game. But we got in foul trouble and that kind of hurt us.”
With 16 minutes remaining, Pittman pushed his players to step up on both sides of the ball.
“We had to do a better job of defensive rebounding because we had guys in position who were just watching and not really putting a body on somebody,” Pittman said. “On offense, we needed to be more patient, not to take the first decent shot that we saw. Let’s work for a better one.”
Brazosport chipped into the lead by converting steals into points, pulling within 60-44, but Bush 11 points helped keep the Ships at bay.
“A big part of that third quarter was that we knew we had to suck it up and play,” Pittman said. “So we talked about pride, playing together and playing as one and tuning out all of the distractions.”
Seven Exporters played their last game in the loss to the Tigers.
“It’s tough losing those seniors like Ray Ray, Daraell, Kevin, Hayden, Elliott and Randy, because they’ve done so much for the program these last few years,” Pittman said. “They’ve been the pieces that we’ve tried building around and we are going to miss them.”
Brazosport closes out the season at 12-14 while Silsbee improves to 19-9 and will play the winner of Hamshire-Fannett and Booker T. Washington in the quarterfinals next week.
