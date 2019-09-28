SWEENY — The Sweeny Bulldogs have focused on the running game all season, but their passing game secured another notch in the win column Friday on homecoming night.
The Bulldogs (3-2) defeated the Bellville Brahmas (3-2) 24-7, winning back to back games for the first time this season.
“That’s a good football team. We came in as underdogs and rightfully so, but we threw the ball and caught the ball well,” Sweeny head football coach Randy Lynch said. “Our defense we have to give credit. They played extremely hard.”
Sweeny reached the end zone for the first time in the game with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Trey Robbins to running back Xavier Woods with 4:40 left in the second quarter to take an 11-0 lead. The score came on the next play after a touchdown was taken off the board when wide receiver Justin Garner was flagged offensive pass interference.
A botched snap on the extra point almost cost the Bulldogs, but wide receiver Trace Holmes recovered and pitched the ball to linebacker Trey Fields for a two-point conversion.
The Bulldog defense looked like they would take a shutout into the locker room at halftime, but Brahma running back Robert Briggs took a 67-yard run to the house with 16 seconds left in the second quarter to pull Bellville within 11-7.
Sweeny wouldn’t let the Brahmas get any closer, holding them to 57 total yards in the second half and forcing an interception by Garner with 7:19 left in the game.
The Bulldogs’ ensuing drive sealed the victory with Trey Fields breaking through multiple Brahma would-be tacklers for an 11-yard touchdown with 2:03 left in the game for a 24-7 lead.
Robbins had an electrifying night in his last homecoming game as a Bulldog. He threw for a season-high 225 yards and two touchdowns, completing 10 of 12 passes. Justice Clemons led the receiving core with five catches for 125 yards and added three rushes for 9 yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs held the Brahmas to 232 total yards, all on the ground, and forced three turnovers.
“They really shut it down,” Lynch said. “That offense is hard to prepare for and it was a total team effort.”
Bellville’s Briggs led his team with 112 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown.
After a bye week, the Bulldogs will start district play at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at La Marque. Sweeny can use the break, Lynch said.
“We’re banged up pretty good and so is everyone else,” he said. “We just need to get all our guys back and ready. La Marque has a good football team and it starts 0-0 with everybody.”
