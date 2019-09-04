ZOMBIEFEST
SCHEDULE All activities at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. 4 p.m. Festival vendors open Cornhole and 5K registration open Silent auction bidding opens Special effects makeup available for zombies 4:30 p.m. Brazosport Shipmates Thriller Dance Team with group dance lesson 5 p.m. Nei Wai Chia Kung Fu Zombie Apopcalypse Defense exhibition Cornhole tournament begins 5:30 p.m. Costume Contests: Pet, Pet and Domesticated Person, Adult and Child categories. SPCA will have Zombie Defense Specialists on hand for adoption. 6 p.m. Zombies must be ready 6:30 p.m. Kids Shamble begins 7 p.m. 5K Zombie Evasion Fun Run/Walk begins 8 p.m. Freakshow performance presented by Creepy Hollow 8:30 p.m. Awards ceremony 10 p.m. Festival ends
LAKE JACKSON — The eighth annual Zombiefest 5K Run/Walk doesn’t end when the last competitor crosses the finish line, promising activities catering to those who aren’t runners.
Runners and walkers will start the 5K at 7 p.m. Saturday. which will be preceded by the Kids Shamble at 6:30 p.m. for ages younger than 12. All activities are at MacLean Park
Advance registration is available at zombiefest.org until Friday night. Race-day registration starts at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The race is not the typical 5K, as it requires zombie evasion on the course. The undead, including members of the Angleton National Honor Society, will fill the wooded route trying to steal runners’ flags as they pass.
“We have many youth groups coming out to be zombies, so the woods are going to be crawling with zombies,” event organizer Leslie Bateman said. “We are also going to give out some cool medals and some cool running buffs.”
Registration fee is $25 for those who want to be zombies and $35 for runners. Proceeds benefit the Lions Club of Lake Jackson.
Mixed in with the amateur zombies will be some of the professional monsters from Creepy Hollow Haunted House, Bateman said. The haunted house team also will help with professional makeup for other zombies.
After the walking dead are done chasing 5K competitors, things will really come to life at the park, including a “domesticated person” contest.
“So basically contestants can dress up their pet or go as a pet/person duo for the costume contest,” Bateman said.
Pets and humans also can enter the contest as individuals. The Brazoria County SPCA will be offering “zombie defense specialists” for adoption in conjunction with the contest.
Other activities include a cornhole tournament, DJ, food and vendor sales, a silent auction and the Nei Wai Chia Kung Fu Zombie Apocalypse Defense exhibition.
“We also have the Brazosport Shipmates coming out and doing a dance along with ‘Thriller,’ there will be a lot of vendors coming out and we have the emergency management vendor group that is going to show us how to stock up and supply in case of the Zombie Apocalypse,” Bateman said.
Entry fee for the doubles cornhole tournament is $30 with cash prizes to the winners. Same-day registration opens at 4 p.m. with the first beanbag tossed at 5 p.m. Contact Gale Stefka at 713-498-4166 or gorillagale@yahoo.com.
For more information or to be a sponsor, leave a message for Bateman at 979-824-0599 or email zombiefest5K@hotmail.com.
