Two members of the Angleton Pacesetter USA swim team will compete this weekend at the Texas Age Group Long Course Swim Meet in Austin.
Jaycie Fort and Owen McNames, who both compete in the 10U age division, will swim in the event at the University of Texas.
“For these two to qualify for this meet truly means they are among the best in the state,” Angleton Pacesetter coach Jeannine Healy said.
For McManes, it will be his last time swimming for the Pacesetters, though with a couple of high seeds, he could leave with a medal.
“He is a super hard worker, but his dad got a transfer and will be moving,” Healy said. “We are going to miss him immensely. He won at our summer champ meet, where he won the breaststroke, IM and the freestyle. He comes in and is like a motorboat and will go fast in everything he does.”
McNames is seeded fifth in the 50-yard breaststroke (42.17) and in the 100 breaststroke (1:31.32).
“I’ve been able to coach him for the last two years, and a lot of his improvement has been with his starts,” Healy said. “He has learned how to not only push off the blocks with his feet but also push off with his hands. He’s learned where to put his head and has really gotten his technique down pretty good this summer.”
In the 200 individual medley, McNames is seeded 17th (2:56.77).
Fort goes into the Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center seeded 18th in the 50 breaststroke (44.12), 22nd in the 100 breaststroke (1:37.44) and 29th in the 50 butterfly (32.11).
“She is a hard worker and she is tall, so we have to constantly keep working on her technique,” Healy said. “She’s improved her butterfly and working on her underwater dolphin kicking. We focus on it every day, and every practice we have certain aspects that are specific to helping her get faster. She’s kept working on it and has gotten better because of it.”
The Angleton Pacesetters are part of the Clear Creek Swim League during the summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.