SWEENY — A clear path has been set for the Sweeny Bulldogs to claim the District 11-4A D-II championship after taking care of Wharton with a 21-point victory, 27-6 at Bulldog Stadium on Friday.
But head football coach Randy Lynch isn’t ready to let off the gas, especially with what happened last year.
“I thought last year we got complacent after the Wharton game for those last three games and I thought it might have affected us for that first round of the playoffs,” Lynch said. “We won the ball game, but made it harder than what it was. But we have to stay focused, and with a young group, they do have to get better each and every day.”
Sweeny (2-0, 5-2) was on its toes against a tough Wharton Tiger (1-1, 3-4) group that held the Bulldogs to just 13 points in the first half and trailed by only a touchdown.
But the Bulldogs continued playing hard-nosed football in the second half, keeping quarterback Donovan Krushall and company out of the end zone. The Tigers were showing some defense of their own, keeping the Bulldogs off the board in the second half until the fourth period.
Sweeny took advantage of a shanked punt by Krushall right before the end of the third period. Trace Holmes caught the ball and returned it to the Wharton 24-yard line.
Trey Fields took care of all the yards with runs of 14, 2 and 8 yards into the end zone to extend the lead to 20-6 after Mason Massey’s extra point.
Wharton held the Bulldogs on their next drive, but the Tigers committed a huge running into the punter penalty to keep Sweeny’s drive going from the Wharton 44. Two offside penalties by Wharton allowed the Bulldogs to continue marching until Fields burst into the end zone from four yards out for the final points of the game.
“I thought our defense played exceptionally well and our offense put some points together because we had been struggling on and off on that side of the ball,” Lynch said. “We did make some changes up front this week, and I am happy for these kids.”
Sweeny’s defense made it tough on Krushall in the second half, holding him to just 65 passing yards. While the rush kept him under constant pressure, the secondary allowed no room for Krushall to throw the ball.
The Tigers came out smoking in the first quarter when Krushall lofted the ball to Joerell Davis on the second play from scrimmage for 68 yards and their only score of the game.
The Bulldogs came right back on an eight-play, 60-yard drive with Fields scoring from the four yard line, 7-6.
The Bulldogs didn’t score again until there were 4:20 left before halftime when Trey Robbins found Justice Clemons in the end zone with a 29-yard hookup, making it 13-6.
Sophomore running back Xavier Woods led the ground game with 21 carries for 132 yards, taking a pounding as he racked up yardage.
“Xavier ran the ball hard as small as he is, and we are just not very big especially up front,” Lynch said. “We only have one kid who is more than 200 pounds. So at times we have to fake some people out.”
Sweeny’s offense totaled 350 yards.
Two of Sweeny’s final three games will be in Houston, starting with a trip next Friday to Houston Scarborough.
