Given an earlier start time to the season and offseason by the UIL, soccer teams are preparing for a season that gets going in January and could end in April at the state tournament.
Southern Brazoria County girls soccer teams reported to their first practice on Dec. 2 with scrimmages starting Dec. 12. In previous seasons, scrimmages were barely used, but now more can be utilized during the holiday break.
Games will start Jan. 2, 2020.
There were no coaching changes to the girls teams from last year. Here is a capsule look at each local squad:
Brazoswood Lady Bucs
COACH : Kim Blank (Third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS : District 23-6A 11-0-1, 20-2-3 overall
GRADUATED : Katelyn Cooper, Kayla Cressman, Emma Gray, Amanda Ellis, Lydia Bundick, Katy Rios, Rylee Hallum
Gillian Anderson, Abby Chi, Morgan Whinthrop
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Maddie Bowers senior, MF
;Aalyiah Casas, senior, F; Tricia Heckendorn, senior, F; Karina Flores, senior, D; Meghan Schwertner, junior, D; Fernanda Orozco, junior, MF; Katelyn Futschik, junior, MF
RETURNING STARTERS: Bowers, Casas, Schweriner, Orozco
OVERVIEW : With only four returning starters, all seven returning lettermen will be on the field at one point or another. Bowers (27 goals, 11 assists), a University of Houston signee, leads the group along with Casas (21 goals, 13 assists) who was the district offensive player of the year. Heckendorn started half of last season with Orozco and Futschik bringing experience as the defense will be led by Flores and Schwertner.
QUOTABLE : “The seven returning lettermen bring experience and knowledge of what it takes to play at a high level. They understand our expecations, and are 100 percent bought into the culture of our program,” Blank said.
“We realize that we will be young in a lot of areas and are looking forward to using preseason as an oppotunity to grow as a team, gain experience, and work on team chemistry against some tough, top ranked teams in Region III in order to get ready to compete in district 23-6A.”
Angleton Ladycats
COACH : Jennifer Briggs (Fourth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 15-6-1 overall
GRADUATED : Lorelie DeLeon, Jessica Rodriguez, Angelica Silva
RETURNING LETTERMEN : Magaly Belmares, junior, MF; Alyssa Briones, junior, DMF,F; Meagan Carroll, junior, MF; Aleesa Castor, senior, D; S. Garza, senior, D; Sunflower Hudgeons, sophomore, F/D; Maddie Lofland, junior, GK; A. Nett, junior, MF/F; Sam Pedraza, sophomore, D/F/; Makenna Rubio, senior, D.
RETURNING STARTERS : Belmares, Briones, Carroll, Castor, Hudgeons, Lofland, Pedraza, Rubio
OVERVIEW : Hudgeons (24 goals, 5 assists, four hat tricks) and Briones (15 goals, 8 assists) will make up quite an attacking force for Angleton this season. Rubio played all matches last season and returns as one of the leading defenders. In the net, Lofland (120 saves with 69 in district, seven shutouts) is a year older and will be a force in the net. Belmares was a force in the midfield and will continue that again this season and be joined by Carroll (4 goals, 4 assists) as both a midfielder, defender and attacking midfielder. There is more depth to Angleton this season.
QUOTABLE : “This team is special,” Briggs said. “We all click, have a great time around each other and that can be a huge difference maker in decisive games. You have to have good chemistry on and off the field. Hopefully it carries us deep into a successful soccer season.”
Brazosport Lady Ships
COACH : Robert Nichol (Third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-4A 8-2-2, 16-9-2 overall
GRADUATED : Justice Davis, Ruby Soto, Arlette Gutierrez, Carmen Gomez.
RETURNING LETTERMEN : Olivia Jimenez, junior, GK; Lia Hernandez, senior, D; Hayley Nanez, junior, MF: Estephany Gallardo, senior, MF; Viviana Ruiz, sophomore, D; Ailicec Zavala, junior, D; Briana Ruiz, sophomore, D; Cloey Cantu, junior, F; Gabriela Angel, senior, D; Valerie Mendoza, junior, MF; Karely Almanza, junior, F; Samantha Garcia, senior, MF
RETURNING STARTERS: Jimenez, Hernandez, Nanez, Ruiz, Zavala, Ruiz, Angel, Almanza, Garcia
OVERVIEW : With seven returning starters and 12 returning lettermen, the Lady Ships will be quite experienced on the field. Garcia (27 goals, four assists) will lead the group from her midfield position along with the top defender in Angel who was a First team all-district performer. Almanza (10 goals, nine assists) is another goal scorer and Nanez (four goals, 12 assists) will use her aggression to get where she needs to be with or without the ball.
QUOTABLE : “The road to the regional tournament will not be an easy path, but we will play every game like it is our last game,” Nichol said.
Columbia Lady ’Necks
COACH: Brad Harrington (Eighth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-4A 11-0-1, 22-3-3 overall
GRADUATED: Maci Aucoin, Avery Prewit, Paige Pullen, Sophia Galvan, Sydney Mahurin, Kaley Kaspar and Kaegan Sims-Maraist
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Kirsten Bragg, junior, GK/F; Myriah Wessells, senior, D; Kendall McNett, junior, F; Neveah Martinez, sophomore, D; Kaitlyn Prihoda, senior, MF; Tori Aucoin, sophomore, F; Cylie Isom, senior, GK/D
RETURNING STARTERS: Bragg, Martinez, Aucoin, Prihoda
OVERVIEW : The Lady Roughnecks lost a lot of fire power to graduation but don’t let that fool you because they were even deeper last season. Prihoda (18 goals, 28 assists) is one of those players that will have more with her duties and be joined by a youngster last year as a sophomore, Martinez from her defensive position. Aucoin (24 goals, 12 assists) scored her share of goals even with a couple of seniors who had dominated there for three or four of the past seasons. Finally Bragg was tried out as a goalkeeper and as the season wore on, she got better helping them to the Region III tournament. Freshman Haelie Sisson will be a part of this group shooting for another trip to the region and beyond.
QUOTABLE : “We have established a pretty high standard for ourselves over the last four to five years and even though we graduated a great class last year, I have every confidence that we will work hard to maintain that high standard and look to push past it,” Harrington said. “We have a great core group of hardworking young ladies that all have deep playoff experience and know what it takes to win games and will be the backbone of this years young team. ”
Sweeny Lady Dogs
COACH: Samantha Kuykendal (Fourth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-4A 7-5, 14-11 overall
GRADUATED : Alivia Hassell, Jamie Zimmerhanzel, Kirby Phillips, Caitlyn Brown, Victoria Ritter and Julia Martinez
RETURNING LETTERMEN : Ansley Blake, senior, F; Shelby Cunningham, senior, D; Courtney Ashworth, junior, GK; Kayla York, junior, F; Kianna Holmes, junior, D; Jaleigh McCarey, junior, F; Marci Rodriguez, junior, F; Taylor Cook, junior, F;
Fatima Maldonado, junior, MF; Mikaela Schulz, junior,D; Ema Lee, junior, MF; Caris Phillips, sophomore, MF
RETURNING STARTERS: Blake, Cunningham, Ashworth, Maldonado, McCarey
Overview : Blake (16 goals, eight assists) returns after tearing her knee in the third to last game of the season last year and will be helped up front by York (11 goals, four assists) who plays on the right side of the field. Defensively the Lady Dogs will have to rebuild but Ashworth could be a force in the net.
Quotable : “I am excited for the upcoming season,” Kuykendal said. “This group of girls works extremely hard and I am very blessed to be their coach.”
