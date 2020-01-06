GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Brazosport Lady Exporters came to play against Sealy in a nondistrict matchup Friday as the visiting team beat the Lady Tigers, 70-29.
Senior Simone Fuller led Brazosport with 16 points and added seven rebounds; Treanna Johnson scored 12 points with two assists; Mikaya Burton had 11 points with three assists; Aja Gore had 10 points and 11 rebounds; and Kamrie Walker scored nine points with three steals.
The Lady Ships (13-8) will open District 24-4A at home Friday against Columbia.
In junior varsity play, the Lady Ships won 29-27 behind 14 points from Torrijah Goins. Taris Bonner and Tyanna Nichols each scored 11 points.
Lady Dogs drop game to Eagles: The Sweeny Lady Dogs, who have been short-handed for quite some time, lost to Bellville at home Friday, 37-30. Skylar Bess led the Lady Dogs with 20 points.
Sweeny will play its final nondistrict game Tuesday at Houston Episcopal.
The junior varsity Lady Dogs lost to Bellville, 28-20. Trynitie Clark scored eight points and Hannah Weeden had six to lead Sweeny.
Lady Panthers hold on: The Danbury Lady Panthers secured a 45-35 victory Friday at Columbia.
Danbury outscored the Lady ’Necks 13-5 in the first quarter, but Columbia turned the table to knot the score at 17 at intermission. The Lady Panther retook control by allowing just one point in the third quarter.
The Lady Panthers were led by Lilly Schraven and Maggie Gutierrez, each with eight points. Jordyn Rutkowske hauled down eight rebounds and Taylor Henken was the top defender.
Columbia’s Jamoryai Butler scored 17 points that included two 3-pointers and was 5-of-8 from the free-throw line. Butler also pulled down 10 rebounds and Kirsten Bragg nabbed six to go with six steals. Myriah Wessells had three assists.
Danbury (1-1 district, 5-12 overall) will return to District 24-3A action Tuesday with a trip to Boling. Columbia (10-7) will host East Bernard in its last non-district contest.
Lady Buc JV falls: Brazoswood’s junior varsity lost to visiting George Ranch, 35-28, during a district matchup Friday at the Performance Gym.
Down by as many as 15 points, the Lady Bucs fought back as Aaliyah Wiley led the team with 11 points.
The Brazoswood freshman Lady Bucs also lost to George Ranch, 43-17.
With only eight points in the first three periods, the Lady Bucs scored nine points in the final quarter. E’Mya Jackson led the push for Brazoswood.
Lady ’Neck JV buries Panthers: The Columbia Lady Roughneck junior varsity started quickly and ended the same way with a convincing 50-22 win Friday against visiting Danbury.
Columbia went on a 20-7 run in the first period, then allowed just 15 points the rest of the way
Freshman Katelin Arnold scored 11 points with Savannah Ward scoring eight points and Kayanna Alexander scoring seven. Taliyah Bell, Yuleni Angeles and Madilyn Reed each scored six points. Arnold also pulled down 13 rebounds.
BOYS SOCCER
Bucs edge Sharks
Brazoswood opened its 2020 season Friday with a 3-2 victory at Slade Field against visiting Alvin Shadow Creek.
Jose Rios got the first goal of the season for the Bucs, taking a pass from Jacob Jimenez and launching a 30-yard blast to the top right corner of the net in the 37th minute of play.
In the second half, Angel Martinez made it 2-0 after getting an assist from Brett Bailes.
But the Sharks scored twice in a 12-minute span to knott the match with five minutes remaining.
The Bucs pulled out the win in dramatic fashion when Stefanao Angheben earned a corner kick with less than 30 seconds remaining. Angheben hurried the kick to the penalty box, where Jimenez came from the far end to kick it the back of the net as time expired.
Defensively, Austin Alexander and Reagan Marshall stood out for Brazoswood.
Next up is a match at Cinco Ranch today.
Buc JV gets victory: The Brazoswood Buccaneers junior varsity got by Alvin Shadow Creek on Friday, 2-1.
Down 1-0, Marco Frias converted on a through ball from Riley Kulhman to tie up the game.
Jose Jimenez then scored the game-winner in the second half on an assist from Frias.
Other game standouts included Rodrigo Mercado, Jacob Garcia, Ashton Alexander and Eli Witting.
