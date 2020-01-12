LAKE JACKSON
All s ix local high schools were represented in The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County first team members for the 2019 season.
Players from Brazoswood, Angleton, Brazosport, Columbia, Sweeny and Danbury high schools were part of a unique unit from this past season.
Starting with the defensive line, there were a couple of seniors in Angleton’s Landris White and Columbia’s Mark Booze.
A captain for the Wildcats, White wanted to make sure he stood out in his final season on the high school level. He certainly did with 12.5 sacks to go with 50 tackles, two forced fumbles and 13 quarterback pressures.
“I wanted to end my high school career as strong as I could so that colleges could start noticing me,” White said. “I continued working on being better with my hands and my footwork. Every week was a challenge and just knowing that as a team just motivated us to do as good as we could.”
White also competes on the Texas High School Rodeo circuit but wants to play football at the next level.
A two-way player for his sophomore and junior seasons as a tight end and defensive lineman, Booze only played on the defensive line in his senior season. He accumulated 56 tackles with 21 solo, 35 assists along with three sacks, seven tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
“We had a sluggish start to the season, but because of the new players that came in, I’d say about mid-season we were good,” Booze said. “Overall I was pretty happy with my senior season, wish we could have gone farther in the playoffs, but overall happy. That was the first time in the playoffs for me as well.”
Playing both ways was quite different for Booze.
“It was hard adjusting to it because you play more than 100 plays a game,” he said. “But overall, it was good, but this past season I just felt the best on defense.”
Booze next heads to Wharton Junior College to become a nuclear operator.
Also joining those two linemen were junior Inoisse Jackson (72 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 16 hurries, three sacks) from Brazosport and sophomore Vontroy Malone (35 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, six hurries) from Brazoswood.
Sweeny linebacker Trey Fields was one of the standouts to land on the first team for his tenacity on the field. No matter what, some way, somehow Fields was destined to make a play.
“That is a mind thing, because whenever you grow up with a mother like mine, where if she told you to do something or else you would get whooping,” Fields said. “I just learned from a young age that I had to do my job and it worked the same way with our coaches.
“I’ve just enjoyed that my father (Dorland Fields) and my mother (Rolanda Fields) just showed me what hard work was and taught me a lot of how to do the right thing. Everything that I learned from them has just carried on with football as well.”
Fields accumulated 77 tackles in his final season with four sacks.
“I really enjoyed playing in front of our fans because they always did a lot of things for us,” Fields said. “Especially the booster club, they just did so much for us that I appreciate everything they did. They did things so that we could look good out there and play better.”
An early signee, Fields will play football at Sam Houston State next season.
Joining Fields on the linebacking corps were Brazosport’s CJ Calhoun (139 total tackles, four sacks, interception, 10 hurries), Brazosport, Columbia’s Koby Herrera (95 total tackles, 45 solo, 50 assists, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries) and Danbury’s James White (112 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two sacks).
Coming into his final year, Brazosport defensive back Cornell Brown wanted to make it the best he could.
“I just started going to camps and started working out more toward getting better,” Brown said. “With time my technique improved and just got better on the field.”
As it turned out, Brown was one of the surprises for the Exporters, especially with his production. In 2019, Brown recorded 46 tackles with four interceptions and seven pass breakups.
“I enjoyed playing with my brothers and if I ever had an opportunity to do it again, I would play with my brothers,” Brown said. “I thought it was fantastic being an Exporter.”
Another defensive back who came out of nowhere with impressive plays was Sweeny’s Justin Garner.
“It was a big-time change for me from last year, not even getting on the field to starting just about every position this year,” Garner said. “But I got bigger than last year and I think that was what really helped me this year.”
Garner finished with 45 tackles and had five interceptions, which led the team.
“I just put in a lot of hard work in the offseason because of my dedication to just get better,” Garner said. “Just by competing with my own teammates to see who would get the most tackles or interceptions really motivated me to just go all out.”
Also making the defensive backfield were Brazoswood’s Cameron Whipple (79 total tackles, 45 solos, 34 assists, interception, 10 hurries, fumble recovery, touchdown) and Columbia’s Jalen Austin (68 total tackles, 35 solo, 33 assists, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, four caused fumbles).
