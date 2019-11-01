FREEPORT — Stopping the run hasn’t been one of Brazosport’s strengths this season, but the front seven will have to step up in order to keep the team in position for a postseason spot.
“Our older, more experienced players are on the back end of our defense,” Brazosport head football coach Mark Kanipes said. “We’re better suited stopping the spread unlike the wing-T that West Columbia and other teams run with our younger guys on defense playing up front.”
The Exporters (2-2, 5-3) square off against the District 13-4A D-1-leading Needville Blue Jays (4-0, 7-1) at 7 p.m. today at Blue Jay Stadium.
Needville can beat people multiple ways with a spread offense that features running back Ashton Stredick, the district’s leading rusher. Stredick has 1,683 yards and 23 touchdowns on 152 carries, an average of 11.1 yards per carry.
The Jays also has the No. 2 passer in the district in quarterback Trevor Baker, who has thrown for 1,177 yards and a district-best 17 touchdowns.
“He’s (Stredick) definitely the guy they like to go to on offense,” Kanipes sad. “They still like to throw the ball and their quarterback likes to throw the ball deep.”
With the experience the Exporters have in the secondary, cornerback Cornell Brown and safety Kevin Davis could find themselves being asked to play man coverage if Kanipes opts to load the box to stop Stredick.
Davis and Brown both have three interceptions this season, and the defense holds opponents to 57 passing yards per game.
“We’ll mix it up on defense some,” Kanipes said. “We’ve just got to stop giving up penalties and turning the ball over. That’s usually how we’ve lost this year.”
On offense, Brazosport is led by running back Daraell Preston, who has 606 yards and seven touchdowns. Their two-quarterback system of Alex Villarreal and Kariyen Goins combine for 913 yard passing and 10 touchdowns.
Kanipes believes his team can take down the Blue Jays as long as they play their game and avoid mental mistakes — especially the ones that have come in close games, he said.
“It’s a game of inches, that’s what I tell my guys all the time,” Kanipes said. “We just have to limit the mental mistakes.”
