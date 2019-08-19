VOLLEYBALL
Taking in a match between the Aldine Varsity Tournament, the Brazosport Lady Ships improved to 4-2 overall after sweeping Hitchcock 25-18, 25-17, 25-14 on Friday at home.
Maile Velasco led the team with 13 assists; Treanna Johnson had 10 kills; Mikaya Burton added 11 digs; Breanna Brimage was on target with her serving getting eight aces and Aja Gore came up with three blocks.
Brazosport will return to the court Tuesday as players take a trip to Tidehaven.
In sub-varsity action, the Lady Ship JV swept Hitchcock, 25-11, 25-22.
CROSS COUNTRY
Buc sub-varsity runs away with bronze
At the Pearland Dawson Alumni XC Classic at Glenda Dawson High School in Pearland, the Brazoswood Bucs sub-varsity finished third out of 15 schools with two winning a medal in the two-mile.
Freshmen Giovani Diaz and Diego Moya medaled with Diaz placing fourth with a time of 11 minutes, 32.81 seconds and Moya in 14th with a time of 12:24.36.
Other runners include sophomore Brendan Patton in 13:23.9 finishing 31st, sophomore Cody Lozano in 13:28.65 finishing 34th, sophomore Jase Sandefur in 13:31.57 finishing 35th, sophomore Peter Traynor in 14:34.15 finishing 61st and sophomore John Suan in 14:46.44 finishing 64th.
The Lady Bucs sub-varsity placed 12th out of 14 as sophomore Alex Madenjian led them with a time of 17:07.41 finishing 39th also in the two-mile.
Other runners include sophomore Abby Long in 17:38.92 finishing 44th, freshman Hannah Poore-Pekar in 18:15.83 finishing 57th, freshman Juliana Funk in 19:03.53 finishing 69th, sophomore Tori Little in 19:20.4 finishing 73rd and junior Kali Warren in 22:55.41 finishing 85th.
The Bucs freshmen finished fifth out of eight with Gabe Gonzales finishing with a time of 13:41.65 taking 20th.
Other runners include Noah Rios in 14:04.16 finishing 27th, Noah Hopkins in 14:16.56 finishing 29th, Jack Davies in 14:26.7 finishing 30th, Charles Patton in 14:36.41 finishing 31st, Andres Jimenez in 14:43.92 finishing 32nd and Elijah Lucero in 16:50.66 finishing 47th.
Brazoswood returns to the course Saturday as it hosts the Brazoswood Invitational.
