SWEENY — If facing the Fulshear Lady Chargers wasn’t enough in the opener of the San Bernard Classic on Thursday at Bulldog Stadium, the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs also had to contend with gusty winds in the first half.
Six first-half goals by the Lady Chargers were enough as they blanked Sweeny 8-0.
“We didn’t play to our full potential, but we had to move some players around because of sicknesses and injuries,” Sweeny head coach Samantha Kuykendall said. “But we have to play better than that, and we know we can play better than that.”
The Lady Dogs were clearly dominated by Fulshear who went a couple of rounds deep in the playoffs last season. Since then, Sweeny has lost just about every defender from last season.
Playing 35-minute halves, Fulshear forwards Ellie Mikeska, Raegan Crawford and Brittany Onyewuenyi started attacking from the start. Putting pressure on the Lady Dog defense, it took them three minutes to get on the board as Mikeska took a pass from midfielder Cynthia Rodriguez and outraced the Lady Dog defenders until she got the ball past Courtney Ashworth for a 1-0 lead.
Mikeska connected on her second goal after taking Rodriguez’s corner kick and placed in the back of the net, 2-0, with 7:15 gone in the first half.
At 12:23, Mikeska got her hat trick as she outdueled a defender for the ball and went up one-on-one against Ashworth in the box, 3-0.
“Because we’ve had some injuries ... some of those were defenders, so the ones that played today in those positions have never played defense before,” Kuykendall said. “Plus, Fulshear has some real fast girls. But we have to keep getting better every game and defensively that wasn’t our best.”
From the left, Crawford got the next two goals punching the ball over Ashworth on the first one and then sending a bullet past her on the second goal at 22:45.
Sweeny had three opportunities at the Lady Charger net in the first half with two of those by Kayla York. But they were outshot 11-6 in the first 35 minutes with Sofia Podesta scoring the final one off an assist from Lauren Antwi.
With that stiff wind in their back in the second half, the Lady Dogs played much better, holding off Fulshear from the net for the first 12 minutes.
Sweeny forward Ansley Blake, who returns from a torn knee last season, had a couple of shots at the net in the second half.
“I told them that they had to dig deep and go play because if they rolled over it was going to get worse,” Kuykendall said.
The Lady Dogs (2-4 overall) will continue pool play with a 9 a.m. game against Fort Bend Hightower and then an afternoon match against Lamar Consolidated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.