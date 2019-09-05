Cross country runners from Angleton and Brazoswood are getting a good idea how they stack up against the competition with trips to invitational meets.
Brazoswood took a trip to Katy to run Saturday in the Seven Lakes Showcase. The Buccaneers scored placed fourth overall with 136 points out of 21 teams at Katy Seven Lakes High School. The Lady Bucs were 11th with 308 points.
Angleton raced at the Huntsville Hornet Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 29 at Kate Barr-Ross Park, finishing well back in the team standings.
BRAZOSWOOD
The Bucs barely missed a top-three finish, trailing Stratford by just two points for third place. Seven Lakes with 26 points and Cinco Ranch with 78 led the field. The top five runners from each school count toward the team total.
Senior Leo Perez led the way for Brazoswood with a time of 16 minutes, 23.49 seconds, for seventh place in the 178-runner field. Junior Sam Whitmarsh was 11th overall, 16:38.25 followed by Riley Kuhlman, 22nd, 16:56.63; Emiliano Torres, 39th, 17:29.62; and Edmund Franklin, 57th, 17:58.98.
Seven Lakes had the top three finishers, with Carson Slater winning it all in 16:02.19.
Senior Madison Habeck led the Lady Bucs in 15th place, 19:39.56, followed by Sophia Sutherland, 67th, 21:52.99; Anna Tyree, 69th, 21:58.58; Lilly Cole, 73rd, 22:01.70; and Hannah Vaughn, 84th, 22:23.91.
Both Brazoswood varsity teams will be headed to the Region III Preview on Saturday in Huntsville.
In the boys junior varsity race, the Bucs were 13th with 325 points. Evan Andress was 44th overall, 20:00.13, with Brendan Patton, 63rd, 20:21.38; Jerry Hernandez, 69th, 20:29.91; Yousef Elyousef, 74th, 20:38.77; and Damon Vasquez, 75th, 20:40.38.
The Lady Buc JV was 23rd with 651 points, with points coming from Alexa Madenjian, 122nd, 16:40.85; Abby Long, 123rd, 16:41.34; Juliana Funk, 128th, 16:59.60; Tori Little, 137th, 17:25.10; and Hannah Poore-Pekar, 141st, 17:36.77.
Brazoswood also took its freshmen boys team, which wound up in 11th place with 307 points.
Leading the way in 41st was Gabriel Gonzales, 13:00.80; Charles Patton, 57th, 13:42.48; Jack Davies, 64th, 14:05.67; Noah Hopkins, 70th, 14:32.75; and Andres Jimenez, 75th, 14:56.82.
ANGLETON
The Angleton Ladycats scored 255 points to finish 13th out of 14 team. Montgomery finished first with 78 points.
Abigail Cruz led the Ladycats in 26th position, 25:04 with Desiree Walker next in line in 30th, 25:17; Carolynn Stallman followed in 62nd, 27:33; Magdalena Torres, 66th, 27:38; and Adriana Chavez, 71st, 27:48.
There were 126 runners in the girls race.
Angleton’s Wildcats didn’t place in the top 14 teams for varsity. Its top five finishers out of 151 runners were Escher Babcock, 81st, 21:30; Derek Ortega, 89th, 21:49; Kevin Trujillo, 108th, 22:33; Randy Santiago, 113th, 22:38; and Noah Winged, 124th, 23:18.
In the JV girls race, the Ladycats were ninth with 251 points. Out of 191 runners, Asrias Crane finished 26th, 17:03; Camron Cannon, 42nd, 17:36; Anissa Perez, 53rd, 17:58; Nadalyn Manzano, 62nd, 18:23; and Rebecca Bryant, 68th, 18:39.
The Wildcat JV was 11th with 244 points as John Sanchez came in 32nd, 22:44; Jeff Trujillo, 39th, 23:21; Felipe Rodriguez, 48th, 23:34; Joseph West, 62nd, 24:23 and Adam Viesca, 63rd, 24:27.
Angleton will be at the Galveston Cross Country Meet today.
