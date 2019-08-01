LAKE JACKSON — Ready to wrap up the summer swimming season, 14-year-old Minnie Tran leads a group of nine Lake Jackson Swim Team members to the State Games of America in Lynchburg, Virginia, this weekend.
Registered in eight events at the Lynchburg Natatorium, Minnie Tran is seeded first overall in five of them. Medals will be handed out for first through third place finishers in each event.
“For state, swimmers have to be top three in region and for nationals they have to be top three in state, so this meet is actually the best of the best in the nation,” Lake Jackson Swim Team youth coach Vivie Tran said.
The State Games of America are every two years. Swimmers will swim the long course Saturday, which is a 50-meter pool, then switch to the 25-yard course Sunday.
“For some of these TAAF swimmers, they haven’t had experience with long courses just yet,” Vivie Tran said. “What these swimmers have to keep in mind is that once they are in the water for the long course, it is going to feel longer than normal and they are not going to touch the wall as fast as they are used to.”
Minnie Tran has been successful in both pool lengths. She will swim the 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and the 100 butterfly on the long course and is the top seed in the 100 back and second in the other three events.
“So far there hasn’t been a lot of competition for Minnie in the Coastal Cities, region or state,” Vivie Tran said. “For nationals, she is going to have competition, but one thing about her is that she doesn’t give up. In fact, it makes her push harder, and most of the time, she gets her best times against good competitors.”
In the short course, Minnie Tran is seeded first in all four of her events — 100 IM, 50 free, 50 butterfly and 100 free.
“So one of the reasons why Minnie is swimming both short and long course is because she is trying to get her USA times for long course, because these are two different organizations,” Vivie Tran said. “So in short course she has her times for high school, which is what she’s been swimming all summer. For long course, there are specific cuts for USA times.”
Other Lake Jackson swimmers also have a good shot at being crowned best in teh nation.
Ten-year-old Jaycie Fort is seeded first in four of the six events in which she will compete, starting with the 50 butterfly and 100 breaststroke on the long course. She also will swim the 50 breast Saturday and is seeded third.
Fort has a comfortable advantage as the top seed in the short-course 100 IM with an almost four-second edge over the No. 2 swimmer. She also is seeded first in the 50 backstroke and second in the 50 butterfly.
Sierra Bracken, who swims in the 7-8 age group, is a first seed in the 25 breaststroke. She is also a No. 9 seed in the 25 butterfly and a No. 10 seed in the 50 free. All are in the short pool.
Another 10-year-old with a chance to medal is Hope Kadlecik, who goes into the long course seeded third in the 50 free and fifth in the 50 backstroke and 50 breaststroke.
Kadlecik’s best seed in the short course is No. 4 in 200 free. She also is No. 6 in the 50 free and No. 7 in the 100 free.
Larissa Bracken, also 10, is entered in the long-course 50 free and 50 butterfly, and the short-course 50 free, 50 butterfly and 50 backstroke.
Nine-year-old Aiden Tomlinson will split his six events between the two pools and is seeded in the top seven in his three long-course events. He enters at No. 4 in the 50 breaststroke, No. 6 seed in the 50 free and No. 7 seed in the 100 free.
He is seeded lower in the short pool — eighth in the 50 back, 10th in the 100 IM and 11th in the 100 free.
“He’s been decreasing his times this year, but since he just turned 9, he’s been going up against 10-year-olds,” Vivie Tran said. “So its been kind of hard for him, but I can forsee some pretty good stuff from him next year.”
Three Lake Jackson swimmers will compete only in the short course. Clara Bracken, 8, will swim the 25 free, 25 butterfly and 50 free; Jiles Parker, 9, will swim the 100 IM, 50 free and 50 butterfly; and Kersh Parker, 10, is entered in the 100 IM, 50 frees and 50 breast.
