Brazoswood wrestling had its first tournament since the holiday break, and it happened to be the biggest of them all.
The Buccaneers placed 55th out of 90 teams at the Cy-Fair ISD Invitational over the weekend with 46.5 points.
“We wrestled in officially the largest varsity tournament in the country,” Brazoswood head coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “I was pleased with how we performed and even how they lost. Losing can always be used as a learning opportunity for future matches.”
The numerous teams that competed at the tournament gave the Bucs valuable insight.
“It was a great opportunity for our wrestlers to see where they stack up and for younger guys to see where they need to be,” Roberts said. “It was a preview for region and partially for state.”
Defending 132-pound district champion and team captain Nathanael Reyna scored eight points for the Buccaneers, going 3-2 in the tournament. Angel Garza (152) also went 3-2, scoring nine points for the Bucs.
Both wrestlers lost in the consolation rounds of the tournament.
Derek Cole (220) secured the most points for Brazoswood with 12, winning three straight matches before finishing 3-2 while sustaining a minor injury that prevented him from finishing his last match. Roberts said the injury didn’t appear to be serious.
No Brazoswood wrestler placed in the Cy- Fair ISD tournament, but that isn’t what Roberts is most concerned with.
“Placing in this tournament doesn’t matter here. What matters is in February and we know where we need to be,” he said. “We have a lot of wrestling to do before then, and we want to peak during February because that’s what counts the most.”
The Buccaneers’ next match is a dual meet against Clear Falls at 6 p.m. Wednesday. They also have their last home meet on at 9 a.m. Saturday at Performance Gym.
