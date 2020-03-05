Powerlifting seasons are quick, starting in January, and competitors are just one step from the finish line – the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet in Waco.
The Class 4A schools from Region IV, which include Brazosport, Columbia and Sweeny, will compete today in Bay City to determine which girls will be making the trip.
The Sweeny Lady Dogs have the deepest team of the three local high schools and could win the region team title.
“I’ve never had a regional team championship, but have placed second and third,” Sweeny powerlifting coach Henry Ashworth said. “This is the first time in a while that we do have a shot, but they have to go perform on the stage.”
Lifting will start at 8 a.m. with the top two finishers in each class automatically qualifying for state. There is also an opportunity for each powerlifter to qualify if they hit the qualifying weight for each weight division.
Eleven Lady Dogs were set to be in today’s field with a possible 12th on the horizon trying to make weight Wednesday night.
Sweeny goes in with four lifters seeded first in their division. They are Destanee Maurer at 114 with a 225 squat, 145 bench, 240 deadlift and 610 total; Harmony Hysten at 148 class with a 325 squat, 170 bench, 285 deadlift and 780 total; Sarah Briggs at 198 with a 305 squat, 205 bench, 300 deadlift and 810 total; and Lorelei Irby at 220 with a 455 squat, 220 bench, 375 deadlift and 1,050 total.
Maurer, Hysten and Briggs have relatively narrow advantages on the second-seeded lifters in their class, but Irby has been a monster and has a 140-pound advantage on No. 2 Tarkington.
Irby was a top seed last year and still made state despite injuring a knee a week before region. This year she is healthy.
“She’s been real consistent all year, and probably what told me she is all right was the second meet where she had been at West Point all week and had a cold,” Ashworth said. “But she flew back and still lifted 1,005 pounds.”
Ariana Williams at 165 is one of a pair of second seeds, coming in with a 300 squat, 155 bench, 305 deadlift and 760 total as she is tied for second with a Shepherd lifter. Both are chasing another Shepherd lifter who’s total is 775.
“Ariana has probably surprised me the most because she’s always been smooth and strong but she really busted out this year,” Ashworth said. “Another one I could say is Sarah Briggs, who had always lifted on talent doing enough work just to get by, but this year put in more work and is a No. 1 seed.”
Asianna Stewart in the 259 class is the other second seed. Her 325 squat, 220 bench, 290 deadlift and 835 total has her well back of No. 1 Bay City’ 900 total.
Seeded third for Sweeny are Hadley Renni, 97 class, 150 squat, 80 bench, 170 deadlift, 400 total; Hailey Santimauro, 181 class, 345 squat, 195 bench, 280 deadlift, 820 total; Ashlyn Moore, 259+ class, 325 squat, 185 bench, 270 deadlift, 780 total; No. 2 Brazosport 810 total.
Renni is only 15 pounds behind top seed Bridge City; Santimauro has some work to do to catch up to Splendora at 910 and Moore in the 259-plus is chasing No. 2 seed Brazosport, who is at 810.
Kassidy Tucker will also lift as a No. 7 seed in the 165s, 275 squat, 160 bench, 275 deadlift, 710 total, and No. 12 seed Anna Green, 148s, 230 squat, 150 bench, 285 deadlift, 665 total.
Brazosport will send three powerlifters, including No. 2 seed Toni Vargas in the 259+ class with a 350 squat, 160 bench, 300 deadlift and 810 total. Fifth seed Thalia Pina at 220 qualified with a 335 squat, 115 bench, 310 deadlift and 760 total, and No. 10, Kaitlyn Vela at 259+ brings a 175 squat, 100 bench, 240 deadlift and 515 total.
“As of right now, Toni has the best shot at state, with Thalia in the range of if she does good. By getting personal bests tomorrow, she has a chance at competing for a state spot,” Brazosport powerlifting coach TJ Heidt said. “Kaitlyn is in the top 10 and anything can happen, so we just want her to do well.”
Vargas is behind Hardin Jefferson, the top seed at 1,060 pounds; Pina is chasing Irby from Sweeny.
“Last year Toni transferred into Brazosport and has gone up about 100 pounds on everything in the past three months,” Heidt said. “Toni is going to have an opportunity to move on if she wants to.”
Columbia qualified two powerlifters — No. 4 seed, Michelle McBroom, 105 class, 215 squat, 105 bench, 200 deadlift, 520, who is only five pounds back of the second and third seeds from Wharton and Hardin-Jefferson, and No. 6 seed Madison Rudkin, 114s, 205 squat, 100 bench, 205 deadlift, 510 total.
“I want them to go compete, have fun and do what they have been taught and just embrace the moment,” Columbia powerlifting coach Willis Johnson said. “It is a big thing to make regionals especially for first year lifters.”
McBroom has an opportunity to move up some spots.
“She was hitting some numbers on squat the other day and I was just like ‘Wow,’” Johnson said. “I think she’s progressed well with her bench, so anything can happen.
“Madison is just a sophomore and had a hiccup where she got sick and missed a while. But we had a good meet in Hitchcock in their final meet and she hit got personal bests in all of her lifts. So I think she will do well, maybe not state, but she will place top five.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.