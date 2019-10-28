ANGLETON — To prepare for the UIL Region III 5A Regional Cross Country Meet, Angleton’s cross country coaches knew their runners couldn’t go into it flat.
“We have a man-made hill behind our school that we’ve been hitting pretty hard lately,” head cross country coach Chris Steger said. “We ran on the course at a meet previously in the middle of the season, so we feel that’s helped us prepare.”
Angleton will compete at noon today on the 5K course at Kate Barr Ross Park, with both the boys and girls advancing full squads courtesy of third-place finishes in district. The top three teams and top 10 finishers not on those teams advance to the UIL 5A Cross Country State Championship.
Wildcat Issac Dominguez led the team at district with a time of 17 minutes, 26.3 seconds, placing fourth overall. Teammates Jesus Gutierrez, 10th, 17:47.6; Noah Wingard, 15th, 18:33.6; Jeffrey Trujillo, 20th, 18:45.8; and Kevin Trujillo, 22nd, 18:50.8, round out Angleton’s entrants.
“We’re in a really tough region,” Steger said. “People will have to step up if we want to make it to state as a team. I think we’re healthy and ready to go, and if we don’t get a team in, hopefully we get individuals.”
The Lady Wildcats were led by Shelbi Barnhill, who placed eighth at district in 21:24.7. The team score was boosted by three Ladycats running as a group — Dezaree Walker finished 11th in 21:52.9; Abigail Cruz, 12th, 22 minutes; and Adriana Chavez, 13th, 22:23.7 — while Magdalena Torres ran 22nd, 23:16.4.
“We went heavy on hill workouts, stairs and intervals to work on pacing ourselves and knowing when kick it up a notch,” Lady Wildcat head cross country coach Dominique Thomas said. “I want them to run as a pack and push themselves at the end.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.