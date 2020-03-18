It was another challenging season in District 24-4A boys basketball as the battle for second through fourth places was between four teams.
The all-district selections were also a challenge for district coaches, but local teams Brazosport, Columbia and Sweeny each got their fair share of players earning honors.
As for the district race, La Marque ran away with the championship, finishing 8-0. Then followed Columbia (4-4) and Brazosport (4-4), who tied for second, and Sweeny (3-5) and Bay City (3-5) tying for fourth place.
The Roughnecks beat Brazosport (78-73) in a seeding game as they finished second with the Exporters third.
In the play-in game for fourth place, the Sweeny Bulldogs (11-15 overall) lost to the Blackcats (82-79) to stay home for the playoffs.
La Marque took several individual awards, including the most valuable player award with Jordan Ivy-Curry; co-defensive player of the year was Edward Robinson; newcomer of the year went to Kevin Boone; and the coach of the year was Kevin Wilcox.
Brazosport’s Rayleen Bell shared the co-offensive player of the year award with Columbia’s Cameron Ward; Brazosport’s Elliott Cundieff shared the co-defensive player of the year award.
Columbia (20-11 overall) finished its season in the bi-district round with a loss to Houston Washington (82-80) in a close one. The Brazosport Exporters (12-14 overall) went a round deeper, finishing in the area round with a loss to Silsbee (103-87).
Making first-team all-district for Brazosport were Hayden McDaniel and Kevin Davis; Columbia landed Zade Stroman; Sweeny had Bryson Soistman and Trey Fields; Bay City and Marquis Edwards and Ke’Vaughn Gaskin; and La Marque had Willie Johns.
Second-team members were Brazosport’s Jared Cooper and Daraell Preston; Columbia’s Jamaurion Woodard and Heston Roberts; Sweeny’s Calon Amey; Bay City’s Ky’Adrian Green and Marqus Edwards; and La Marque’s Deshawn Muphy and Terrance Cooper.
Honorable mentions went to Brazosport’s Paul Woodard and Xavier Villarreal; Columbia’s Jordan Woodard and Will Carlson.
Academic All-District selections included Columbia’s Carlson, Woodard, Ward and Roberts; Sweeny’s Soistman, Amey and Wyatt Fisher; and Brazosport’s Cundieff.
