SUGAR LAND — After all the dust settled on Saturday at the Class 5A Region VII Championships, Angleton qualified six events to the UIL Swimming & Diving Championships on Feb. 14 through 15 at Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
For the second year in a row, the Wildcats finished third in the team standings with 283 points. They were behind Alamo Heights (390.5) and Foster (305.5).
The top two swimmers in the championship round advanced to state.
Angleton swimmers will compete in the 200-yard medley relay, 400-freestyle relay along with individual events; 200-free, 200-IM, 500-free and the 100-backstroke.
The Wildcats advanced 13 events to the championship round after preliminaries at the Don Cook Natatorium on Friday.
The Ladycats advanced five events to the championship round, but failed to advance any to Austin.
After the preliminary run on Friday, the Wildcats 200-medley relay entered seeded second with Abel Black, Ryan Fojtik, Cameron Derleth and Aaron Black finished in the same place in the championship round at one minute, 35.92 seconds.
They fell behind Alamo Heights (1:32.71) which set a region record.
Next followed an interesting race with Aaron Black as the top seed in the 200-free and teammate Fynn Andrews seeded fourth going in. Starting in lane four, Aaron Black was neck-and-neck with Fredericksburg’s Antonio Martinez for the first two laps. Aaron Black, however, found a bit of breathing room on his third lap to separate himself from Martinez.
“My main goal was to make it to the next meet, but when I took the lead, that kid beat me last year in the region final, so this year I was looking for some revenge,” Aaron Black said of Martinez. “When I saw him slow down I just put it in fifth gear and just went.”
Finishing in 1:43.14, there was another surprise in the water: Andrews had been also creeping up on the leaders and clocked in at 1:45.20 to capture second place.
“I just went out there thinking that I wanted it bad,” Andrews said. “That is all I kept telling myself throughout the entire race. But I really focused on my turns and kept that third 50 fast.”
A one-two punch for the Wildcats in the 200-free, both are headed to Austin.
“I am really happy about it because not only did I do good, but Fynn did good and its great we got first and second on the same team,” Aaron Black said. “I am really proud of us.”
The next qualifier for the Wildcats was Abel Black in the 200-IM. A bit of a turnaround for the sophomore swimmer from Friday’s preliminaries.
“Today I felt a lot smoother because we shaved and really felt like I was just having fun,” Abel said. “Yesterday, prelims is always stressful because you want to get a good seed, but in finals you give it all you got.”
Abel Black’s speed got him a 1:57.13 finishing ahead of Alamo Heights in second, 1:58.80.
“I knew I was in the lead on backstroke but other than that, you just have to go as hard as possible the rest of the way,” Abel said. “It was that kid next to me who got a 1:58, and I didn’t even know he was right there.”
In that same race, Derleth finished fifth overall at 2:03.60. After preliminaries, Derleth was seeded third going in.
Seeded fourth going into the 500-freestyle race, Ryan Fojtik needed to do some work to get into the top two, which he accomplished with a 4:48.30 finish behind Alamo Heights 4:47.26 to punch his ticket to Austin. It was quite an accomplishment for Fojtik, who swam a 4:55.45 in preliminaries.
Also in the same event was Andrews as he finished fifth, 4:54.13.
There was quite a tussle in the 100-backstroke as both Aaron Black and Abel Black tried to get into the top two. Either one did with Alamo Heights, 49.23 taking first with a region record followed by Champion, 50.25.
But Aaron Black’s 50.68 was good enough to be called up to make it to state.
Abel Black finished fourth in 51.63.
The final qualifying race to state for the Wildcats was the 400-free relay with Abel Black, Andrews, Fojtik and Aaron Black coming in second, 3:13.55 to Alamo Heights’ 3:10.82. Angleton did go in as a second seed to Alamo Heights.
LADYCATS
With five races in the championship round the Ladycats finished sixth overall in the team standings with 130 points.
Four of those races got to finish. The 200-medley relay with Emily Green, Alyssa Ryan, Grace Torres and Laura Reese were fifth overall in 1:57.69.
Next followed two seventh-place finishers, Reese, 50-free, 25.80 and Ryan, 500-free, 5:32.93; eighth, 200-free relay, Green, Sovereign Bourgeois-Solomon, Shelby Schober, Kyla Lindsey, 1:52.35.
The 400-free relay was disqualified.
There was only one senior in the bunch as Torres finished her four-year career on varsity with the Ladycats. On her final go-round with the Ladycats, Torres swam the 200-medley and was suppose to finish her career with the 400-relay, but that didn’t work out.
“I probably cried about five times yesterday because I’ve been swimming for 14 years and yesterday could have been my last time racing competitively,” Torres said. “It was just an emotional day for me.”
Torres felt she swam pretty good in the 200-medley relay.
“It wasn’t how I wanted to finish but I am happy with how I swam,” Torres said. “I did better than I did on prelims where it wasn’t good for me and just didn’t get into a place where I wanted to be by Saturday. So yesterday I did swim my best times for the season.”
She will be looking for someplace to continue swimming at the next level.
