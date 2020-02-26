GIRLS SOCCER
The Columbia Lady ‘Necks continued their winning ways Monday by cruising past Wharton, 9-1, to improve to 7-1-0 in District 24-4A play.
Columbia’s win puts them in a three-way tie for the district lead with Brazosport and Bay City.
“Game was practically played on their half of the field all night,” Columbia soccer coach Brad Harrington said. “After a rocky start, the girls came out strong in the second half.”
Kendall McNett led the scoring with four goals; Tori Aucoin scored twice with an assist; and Kirsten Bragg added a goal with an assist. Also with assists were Nevaeh Martinez, Haelie Sisson and Marisol Betancourt, each with two.
Next up for the 14-3-1 Lady ‘Necks will be a home match Saturday against Bay City at Griggs Field.
Lady Ships keep pace: Brazosport kept pace in the District 24-4A race with back-to-back wins, including Monday’s 2-1 road victory at Bulldog Stadium against the Lady Dogs.
Tied with Columbia and Bay City at 7-1-0, the goal scorers for the Lady Ships were Karely Almanza and Samantha Garcia. Almanza also had an assist, as did Michelle Ostorga.
This past Saturday at Hopper Field, the Lady Ships overwhelmed visiting El Campo, 9-0.
Garcia leds with four goals and an assist; Almanza came up with two goals with an assist; Cloey Cantu scored a goal with two assists; Briana Ruiz added a goal and an assist; Haley Nanez scored a goal; and Ostorga had two assists.
Brazosport will host Wharton this Saturday at Hopper Field.
BOYS SOCCER
Ships, Bulldogs tie
In a showdown of Southern Brazoria County teams, the Sweeny Bulldogs and Brazosport Exporters wound up tied 1-1 after 80 minutes of play in District 24-4A on Monday at Bulldog Stadium.
Scoring the only goal for the Bulldogs was Justin Garner, who was assisted by Trey Robbins.
Sweeny (4-3-1 district) will head to Palacios (1-6-0) and Brazosport (5-1-2) will play at Bay City (1-6-0) on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Lady Bucs fall in title game to Alvin
Playing at the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Texas High School Leadoff Classic in Bryan last weekend, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs finished 5-1, their only loss coming Saturday to Alvin in the championship game, 3-1.
The Lady ’Jackets scored twice in the first and once in the second as they outhit Brazoswood, 9-3. Brazoswood scored its lone run in the top of the seventh. Taylor Meier and Cici Jefferson each had hits for the Lady Bucs with Taylor Barton driving in the only run.
In the circle, Bella Owens went six innings with a strikeout.
Brazoswood had victories in the tournament against Beeville (9-4), San Antonio Veteran Memorial (12-0), Huntsville (9-0), Clear Springs 6-0) and Kingwood (6-5).
Leading hitters for the Lady Bucs for the tournament were Meier with nine hits, five RBIs and eight runs scored, and Amberly Phillips had nine hits, two RBIs and seven runs.
Jefferson pounded out six hits with 10 RBIs, scoring five runs; Ella Casas had four hits with five RBIs and three runs scored; Brooke Tanner had four hits with there RBIs; Sam Herrera got three hits with an RBI and three runs scored; and Cassidy Mageors had three hits, three RBIs and four scored runs.
Tanner went 4-0 in the circle with 22 strikeouts in 16 innings, while Owens was 1-1 with 12 innings pitched and 10 strikeouts.
Brazoswood (6-1) will head down the road to the Haynie Spirit Tournament hosted by Pearland, Pearland Dawson and Manvel starting Thursday.
Ladycats go 1-2 at tourney: Due to weather conditions, the Angelon Ladycats played just three games at the Katy Tournament on Saturday.
Angleton dropped a 6-4 contest to Katy then were shut out by Barbers Hill, 3-0, before beating Spring, 10-9.
In the Spring win, Angleton bolted to a 10-5 lead after four innings then had to hold off Spring, which scored four times in the top of the fifth. Angleton outhit the Lady Lions, 11-10, but also had six errors in the contest. Junior Mia Scott led the Ladycats with three hits and three RBIs.
Avery Church went three innings with a strikeout, and Trysten Leisman pitched two innings.
In the loss to Katy, Danieca Coffey and Haylie Savage each had two hits with Savage driving in two runs. Bree Dent got four innings of work in the circle with a strikeout.
In the shutout loss to Barbers Hill, the Lady Eagles outhit Angleton, 8-3. Chaeli Veatch got the work in the circle for the Ladycats going six innings.
BASEBALL
Bulldogs lose opener
Sweeny opened its 2020 season with a 3-2 road loss Monday at Foster.
The Bulldogs scratched out their two runs in the third and fourth innings, but were outhit, 7-2. Foster scored once each in the first, third and fifth frames.
Getting one of those hits for the Bulldogs was Collin Coker with Garrett Nail driving in a run. Nail also went five frames on the mound, finishing with six strikeouts.
Sweeny (0-1) will co-host the Hit & Run Tournament with Columbia starting Thursday.
